This Morning has welcomed a new face to its roster of presenters! On Wednesday morning, Welsh broadcaster and former T4 host Steve Jones joined Josie Gibson on the sofa to front the ITV programme for the first time.

The ITV programme gave the former Channel 4 star a warm welcome to the show, as Josie began by telling viewers: "A big warm welcome to my new co-host, Steve Jones!" Steve thanked Josie and said how thrilled he was to be a part of the programme.

WATCH: This Morning studio descends into chaos during Michael Barrymore

"I used to present a show called T4, and This Morning is essentially T4 for grown-ups," the 46-year-old joked, before adding: "Shall we do some presenting? It's going to be a rollercoaster of a show."

Needless to say, This Morning viewers were loving seeing Steve make his debut and took to Twitter to share their reactions. One fan tweeted: "No one is listening to this boring inflation segment- too happy that Steve Jones is brightening our morning #thismorning."

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals heartfelt sadness about 14-year-old son Harry

MORE: Rochelle Humes personifies summer chic in linen co-ord - get the look for less

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Steve Jones made his debut on This Morning on Wednesday

Another added: "Seeing Steve Jones on #ThisMorning really takes me back to when I had such a huge crush on him. He does not age at all." A third wrote: "Have always loved Steve Jones. Still watch him on Saturdays presenting F1. #thismorning."

A fourth then suggested that Steve should return to the show again along with other This Morning fan-favourite, Craig Doyle. We had Josie and Alison for days on end, then Rochelle and Josie…. Please now can we have Steve Jones and Craig Doyle? Only right for balance and diversity." A fifth simply put: "Steve Jones, well hello hello, hello indeed."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Josie Gibson and Steve Jones on This Morning

Steve is perhaps best known for being the former host of the popular show T4 when it ran on Channel 4 between 2003 and 2010, but he's also gained many other TV credits over the years. Steve has fronted programmes such as The X Factor US and Let's Dance for Comic Relief.

He's also appeared on Perfect Hose, Secret Location, As Seen on TV and, more recently, he's a regular presenter on Channel 4's coverage of Formula 1.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson are regular hosts on This Morning

Meanwhile, Steve joins the growing list of This Morning presenters that have been on rotation for the past few weeks following Phillip Schofield's departure from the show in May. In June, the 61-year-old broadcaster admitted to lying about an affair with a younger, male colleague. In a statement, he said that he was "deeply sorry" for lying about the relationship and that while it was "unwise, but not illegal," it was now over.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby is on her summer break

Stars including Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, and Friday regular Dermot O'Leary have joined Holly Willoughby since the start of June. Meanwhile, Alison Hammond, Rochelle Humes and more have been taking the reins on the This Morning sofa during the summer weeks while Holly takes leave from the show.