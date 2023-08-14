Rochelle Humes personifies summer chic in linen co-ord - get the look for less

The This Morning presenter looked incredible in a linen set from Australian brand, DISSH.

Rochelle Humes made her return to the This Morning sofa on Monday as she lit up our screens with co-host Josie Gibson.

The ITV star looked beautiful as she donned a scoop-neck linen waistcoat and matching linen maxi skirt from Australian brand, DISSH. Rochelle, 34, teamed her silhouette-skimming ensemble with strappy heels, chunky gold hoops and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet to add a touch of luxury.

Keeping her look preppy and fresh, Rochelle styled her bouncy raven-hued bob in natural waves and added a glowy makeup combo to highlight her beautiful features.

© ITV/Shutterstock Rochelle looked radiant in her linen two-piece set on This Morning

Rochelle's ultra-chic set may be from an Aussie brand, but River Island are selling a similar linen maxi skirt perfect for recreating the look if you're after an affordable high street lookalike.

Cut in a relaxed fit, the colour, fabric and elegant maxi length make this breezy skirt perfect for the transition from summer to autumn.

We'd recommend layering with a soft knit jumper in the cooler months, or pairing it with River Island's £25 linen vest top to channel Rochelle's unrivalled style.

Rochelle's summer style files have long been our source of inspiration this season. Just last week, the wife of Marvin Humes returned from a sun-soaked getaway in Ibiza where she partied with her sisters.

From glitzy mini skirts to Miu Miu co-ords, layered linen shirts and one dreamy metallic ab-baring dress, the mother-of-three turned up the heat as she rocked a flurry of head-turning looks on the Spanish party island.

© Instagram Rochelle Humes and her sisters looked incredible in Ibiza

Just like Rochelle, we're all about the co-ords this season. Whether you're headed into the office, have a date night or even a dressy soirée, there's no occasion a matching set can't suit.

With the heatwave incoming for the bank holiday, scroll on to discover the co-ords HELLO! Editors are loving this season.

