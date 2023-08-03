This Morning viewers unimpressed as Michael Barrymore causes chaos for Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle

The actor interrupted the hosts as they were reading from the autocue

Actor Michael Barrymore caused chaos in the This Morning studio on Thursday when he interrupted co-hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle as they tried to read from the teleprompter ahead of his interview.

The 71-year-old appeared on the ITV programme to promote his new stage production, Laurel & Chaplin - The Feud, which he is co-directing.

WATCH: Michael Barrymore causes chaos in the This Morning studio

Before sitting down on the blue sofa alongside Michael, Josie and Craig were telling viewers what was coming up on the show when Michael interrupted them and shouted from across the studio.

"I thought it was Alison and the other one. Who are you two? Who are they?" he said.

He later went on to say: "Alison, your accent has changed! I wasn't told these two were on! What the hell's going on?" he said, prompting laughter from the co-hosts.

© ITV Michael Barrymore joined Josie and Craig on This Morning

"Alright, it's my turn now!" Josie responded, before Michael continued to interrupt the presenters and went on to impersonate Craig's Irish accent.

Viewers weren't very impressed with his antics and reacted to the moment on Twitter. One person wrote: "This interview with Michael Barrymore is horrendous," while another added: "Michael Barrymore on the show is car crash TV."

Other viewers, however, were pleased to see the presenter back on our screens, with one person writing: "So glad to see you Michael, hope you come back on our TV screens soon!"

Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson have hosted the show this week

Josie and Craig have been standing in for main host Holly Willoughby this week as she is currently taking an extended break from the show and is expected to return in September.

During Monday's show, Craig opened up about having his bike stolen over the weekend. "My bike was nicked," he told co-host Josie, who sympathetically responded: "I'm so sorry".

Trying to brush it off, Craig added: "It's a race bike with a very tiny saddle… I hope it hurts, whoever stole it. It was worth a lot and there were a lot of memories with that bike."

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock The duo are a popular pair on the show

Turning to face the camera, he quipped: "If there's someone walking around and not able to walk very well, it's because the saddle is tiny and it hurts."

The unfortunate incident comes amid some happy news for the This Morning family as its resident psychologist Emma Kenny recently welcomed a baby girl.

Emma, who had struggled to conceive, announced the joyous news on Instagram with a series of adorable baby photos.

© Instagram The TV star shared a carousel of candid snaps

"I've waited ten years to finally hold you in my arms. With every miscarriage, I tried to learn to be grateful and accepting of what I had," Emma penned in her caption.

She continued: "I tried to dampen my desire to be a mother to another child, to find peace in my natural infertility and yet it felt so unnatural all in the same moment. I have spent the last 9 months hiding my pregnancy, travelling the country with my theatre show, filming my YouTube crime content, and working on as many projects as possible in a bid to distract myself from the growing hope and possibility that this time you may just become a reality, and that this time things will end in the sweetness of joy, instead of the agony of loss."

© Instagram Little Etta-Blue looked adorable

She went on to note her daughter's "breathtaking" beauty and "perfect" company, before revealing her little girl's name: "Etta-Blue, you have healed more than you’ll ever know, and reminded me of the wonder of being, even in the face of loss and suffering. I cannot wait to share your adventures."