Today show host shares wild pics of Kathie Lee Gifford as she celebrates special day

Today Show host Jill Martin showcased a spirited celebration of her dear friend Kathie Lee Gifford's 70th birthday on Wednesday. With nostalgia and a dash of fun, she shared a series of wild throwback photos that encapsulate their enduring bond.

Jill’s Instagram Stories were ablaze with memories and mirth. One standout image from their early days on the Regis & Kathie Lee Show was captioned with a reminiscent: "At Regis & Kathie Lee, I was her intern @kathielgifford…”

The photo beautifully portrayed them side by side, painting a vivid evolution from their youthful days to the present.

But it wasn’t just about sweet memories; Jill turned up the fun with a playful snapshot. Kathie, in a jovial mood, can be seen holding Jill’s leg as they posed exuberantly on a wicker seat. The joyous caption read, "And we grew into best friends, a ride or die who is always there…in good times and in bad…”

Not to be outdone, Kathie responded with a spicy photo of her own, flaunting an outstretched leg beside an amused Jill. Her mischievous caption? "To the sexiest gal in town…”

The photo spree culminated in Jill’s heartwarming wish, celebrating their unbreakable bond: "Happy Birthday to one of the loves of my life! @kathielgifford love you to the moon and back."

Beyond the birthday festivities, Jill delved into her personal journey. Freshly returned to the Today Show after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis on Monday, she offered an inspirational glimpse into her life.

Preparing to anchor her familiar shopping segment, she paused to share an intimate moment from her dressing room, capturing her reflection with a beaming smile and an uplifting note: "Back in action. See you with my pal @sheinelle_o with summer blowout steals and deals."

Kathie meanwhile recently announced that her book, The God Of The Way, had received a K-LOVE Fan Award nomination, and she couldn't have been happier.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she penned: "Such an honor for #TheGodOfTheWay to have received a K-LOVE Fan Award nomination for #BookImpact! @rabbijasonsobel and I hoped when #TheGodOfTheWay was released that it might shape your spiritual life in new ways and strengthen your relationship with The Lord.

"We are overjoyed to know it has resonated with many of you, and thank you to everyone at @kloveradio! To cast your vote for #TheGodOfTheWay, head to the link in my bio! Once you submit your votes, check your email for a message from K-LOVE to confirm your vote. Voting closes Friday, May 26."

Fans were quick to congratulate Kathie on her achievement, with messages including: "Congratulations and a great book, I will be voting!" and "CONGRATULATIONS such a beautiful award for such a beautiful book written by such a beautiful woman as you what a perfect combination of beauty."