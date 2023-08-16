Savannah Guthrie is like all parents during the school holidays, balancing childcare with work.

The Today Show star has an incredibly high-profile, busy job, which often sees her travel for work.

However, each summer when her children are on vacation, the NBC star takes time off - usually one day a week - in order to spend time with her kids Vale, nine, and Charles, six.

This was the case on Wednesday's episode, when Hoda Kotb announced at the beginning of the show that "Savannah is off" and instead her good friend and co-worker, Craig Melvin, stepped in her shoes.

Craig is a much-loved co-anchor on the Third Hour of Today, but often helps sub both Hoda and Savannah during the first few hours of the daytime news show whenever either of them are off.

© NBC Craig Melvin stepped in to sub Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday's Today Show

Savannah worked a lot from home this time last year, where she co-hosted Today with Hoda remotely from her vacation house in Upstate New York.

Again, this was so she could be there for her children while they were off from school, while also ensuring to stay on top of her work commitments.

© Savannah Guthrie on Instagram Savannah Guthrie was absent from Today likely to spend time with her children

Savannah and Hoda both have young children and often bond over balancing the act of taking care of them, mom guilt and working on a high-profile show.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping last year, Hoda explained: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking?

© Instagram Savannah's daughter Vale turned nine at the start of the week

"Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

Meanwhile, during an interview with HELLO! in 2022, Savannah opened up about how grateful she was for her family, and how she and Hoda bond all the time about having children later in life.

© Getty Savannah with her son Charley

"I'm thankful for my family. Hoda and I talk about it all the time, we became moms later in life so for that reason we really do appreciate our little families that we've made," she said.

Savannah is also close with Fourth Hour anchor Jenna Bush Hager, who has children of similar ages to hers, and her oldest daughter Mila is even in Savannah's daughter Vale's class at school.

