Kathie Lee Gifford welcomes new family member: see the joyous first photo

Kathie Lee Gifford has become a grandmother again! Her daughter Cassidy welcomed a son on June 24, and shared the news with fans on Friday June 30 on social media.

"Our whole entire world. Finn Thomas Wierda 6.24.2023. We are so madly in love with you, buddy," she captioned the picture which showed her newborn baby boy's feet sitting in her left hand.

Kris Jenner was among those to share her love quickly commenting with a series of emojis and writing: "Congratulations!!!!!! Love you!" Kathie Lee is godmother to both Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kris' youngest kids.

Patrick Schwarzenegger added four red heart emojis while Cassidy's sister-in-law Erika Gifford added: "Little buddy Love our precious nephew so much." Cassidy and Kathie Lee have a familial connection to Patrick via his mom, Maria Shriver, and the Kennedy family. Cassidy's half-sister Victoria was married to the late Michael Kennedy, Maria's first cousin.

Cassidy, who has been married to husband Ben Wierda since 2020, announced she was expecting her first child back in December, sharing a photo to her Instagram with her and her husband's Christmas stockings hanging from their mantel next to a tiny third one.

"A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut is arriving June 2023," she wrote at the time.

© Byron Cohen Kathie Lee Gifford and her family on Family Feud with Steve Harvey

However baby Finn will soon become a big cousin as Erika and her husband Cody are expecting their second baby. They announced the news earlier in June alongside a video of the family at her first ultrasound appointment.

"Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter," Erika shared. "Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFridays in a BIG way. Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world. Gifford, party of 4!!" The couple welcomed their first child in June 2022, and named him after Cody's late father, Frank.

© Variety Cassidy Gifford, Cody Gifford and Kathie Lee Gifford in 2018

Cody and Cassidy are Kathie's children whom she welcomed with her late husband Frank Gifford, an NFL player. In recent months she has been dating businessman Richard Spritz, and they have been pictured out and about on a number of occasions looking happy and in love. Not only is Kathie blissfully happy in her personal life, but her professional life is on a high too.

She found fame in the 1980s hosting Live alongside Regis Philbin until 2000 and they remained close until his passing in 2020. She is now an author and podcast host, and in May she announced that her book, The God Of The Way, had received a K-LOVE Fan Award nomination, and she couldn't have been happier.

Kathie Lee Gifford is a devoted grandmother

In a lengthy Instagram post, she penned: "Such an honor for #TheGodOfTheWay to have received a K-LOVE Fan Award nomination for #BookImpact! @rabbijasonsobel and I hoped when #TheGodOfTheWay was released that it might shape your spiritual life in new ways and strengthen your relationship with The Lord."

Sadly the book was pipped to the post by Phil Wickham's On Our Knees.