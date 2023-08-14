Dylan Dreyer is not one to shy away from new challenges, and when things don't go her way, she picks herself back up - quite literally!

The Today Show star had an eventful start to the week when she was rehearsing for a segment on the NBC daytime show.

The star was practicing a trick with an adorable dog called Elsa, with the help of a head dog trainer. However, things didn't go quite according to plan - as you will see in the footage below.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer falls over in the Today studios

Dylan's Third Hour co-star, Al Roker, shared the footage on his Instagram account, and reassured fans that both Dylan and Elsa were okay.

"Our rehearsal for a trick with Elsa for our interview with the head dog trainer for the movie @straysmovie went gray for @dylandreyernbc Both Dylan and Elsa are okay," he wrote.

© Getty Images Dylan Dreyer is a beloved Today Show anchor

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "And Dylan managed to fall so gracefully! That's talent," while another wrote: "Hope she's okay, she was more worried about Elsa than herself." A third added: "Love how she held onto the pup."

Dylan is incredibly selfless in all aspects of her life and the kind-hearted star proved this once again just recently when she found herself without any luggage on her family vacation.

Dylan Dreyer with her husband Brian Fichera

The star and her husband Brian Fichera - along with their three sons Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Rusty, one - went to Italy, but their luggage was lost in Amsterdam during a stopover.

While Dylan's entire family initially lost their luggage, the star was the only one who remained without her suitcase for the entire trip.

Dylan Dreyer lost her luggage during a recent vacation

But far from moaning about the situation, Dylan took it all in good spirit, and revealed just how grateful she was. In a reflective post at the end of her vacation, the 41-year-old penned: "I've learned on Day 5 without luggage and traveling with my family that…LITERALLY NO ONE CARES WHAT I’M WEARING! My sister in law @nmredding and I are wearing my MIL’s clothes, I wear Calvin’s PJs to bed, and we have fun together all day long.

"I’ve never felt more free (although this doesn’t get you off the hook @delta and @klm…I really liked the clothes I packed and I could really use a new pair of contacts!!) In the meantime, we’ll continue to make memories!!"

The Today Show stars are incredibly close

Fans were quick to comment on the uplifting post, with many impressed that the star was able to fit into her six-year-old son's pyjamas. "Wow, you can fit into Calvin's pyjamas!" one wrote, while another replied: "The fact you can wear your son's pyjamas amazes me."

"Glad you're having fun Dylan, it's the small things in life," while another wrote: "I know you look tiny on TV but you can wear Calvin's pjs? Damn you're teeny."

