Today's newest anchor Laura Jarrett thanked Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie live on air for their support during her time at Studio 1A on Monday.

After finishing commenting on a news segment, the 39-year-old who was recently revealed to be Saturday Today's newest co-anchor, turned to the daytime TV hosting power couple to share her thanks for how they've supported her work at the studio.

© Getty Images Laura appeared on the show to give her legal expertise on Monday's news

Much like on Friday when Savannah took the opportunity to congratulate Joe Fryer on his promotion to work as Saturday Today's feature anchor, it was the 52-year-old again who quickly turned the attention on celebrating Laura's success before they cut to another news story. "By the way, congratulations are in order," Savannah said, gesturing over to Laura.

"Laura Jarrett has been named as co-anchor of Saturday Today and we are so honored to have you join the Today family officially," she continued. Hoda affirmed Savannah's comments, adding: "Yes, congratulations," before she then asked the current senior legal correspondent for NBC News how she was feeling in light of her promotion.

"It feels incredible," was Laura's response. She then added: "Thank you to you both. You have been just amazing since the first day I stepped in the door. From hair and makeup to taxi calls, you two... I just cannot thank you enough."

© Getty Images Laura Jarrett will begin her new role on September 9

Laura began her career with NBC in January 2023 after previously working with CNN. She is joining the show to anchor it alongside Peter Alexander, whose previous co-host Kristen Welker is leaving her role in order to begin hosting TV's longest running program, Meet the Press. Both women will be taking up their new positions in September.

© Getty Images Kristen Welker will be the new host of Meet the Press

Speaking to Today about beginning her new co-anchoring duties next month, Laura revealed "Peter and I are very much aligned about wanting to meet people where they are on Saturday mornings," as she went on to explain: "We're both parents of young children.

"When you have that perspective, it helps a little bit when thinking of what viewers are looking forward to," she finished. Laura's promotion was announced alongside a statement from the Executive Vice President of Today and Lifestyle at NBC News, Libby Leist. "In her first months at NBC News, Laura has quickly made her mark with tireless reporting, sharp legal insight and powerful storytelling," it said.

© NBC Joe's promotion was celebrated on Friday

"Not only is she a terrific journalist, she's also a wonderful colleague. We can't wait to officially welcome her to Saturday TODAY," Libby's statement continued, while it also revealed: "NBC News correspondent Joe Fryer has also been named Saturday Today Feature Anchor. They will host alongside meteorologist Angie Lassman."

Joe's arrival to Saturday Today was celebrated during the weekday show on Friday, August 11. Having worked for NBC News' streaming service Morning News Now for over a year in addition to hosting segments on the show, the 46-year-old also comes to his new role with lots of experience. Prior to joining NBC in 2013, he worked for KING-TV in Seattle.

