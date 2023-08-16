Angela Scanlon shows off impeccably toned legs in daring summer dress

Angela Scanlon continues to make a name for herself as the ultimate fashionista presenter and we have the proof. On Saturday, the 39-year-old was a vision in the ultimate summer mini-dress.

Taking to her Instagram feed with a 'photo dump', the Your House Made Perfect host was captured in an action shot donning the oversized frock that was a medium-wash hue of denim and adorned with diamantes.

Angela always looks flawless

Captioning the snaps she penned: "Here's my leg and me doing a voice over for @madeperfecttv (2 more eps in the series, tonight 8pm BBC Two!) followed by a cake with YHMP in icing, a jumper I like that I wore on an episode that’s not tonight, a weird army truck we found on location in Bromley, BTS @damionburrows, in a car somewhere with a mask, pregnancy face & plaits, a very large denim dress hiding (kind of) a very large baby bump. Sorry for the confusion. I’m not pregnant, I was, I am, I’m not. Keep up. Love you x."

Completing her look, Angela slipped into a pair of taupe calf-length suede boots, perfectly showing off her impeccably toned legs.

The effervescent ensemble wasn't just in her sartorial display, as her fabulous hairstyle was every inch as eccentric. She wore her fiery tresses down with two small plaits framing her face, making way for fans to get a glorious glimpse of the star's camera-ready makeup look.

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant opted for warm bronzer, nude lipstick and lashings of black mascara.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in. One follower penned: "Too gorgeous for words," alongside three red love heart emojis. A second added: "I love this dress and boots need!" A third penned: "Beautiful photos," alongside a pink love heart emoji.

This hasn't been the first time Angela impressed fans recently. Last week, she was the ultimate beach babe in the most sizzling swimsuit snap from her recent family outing.

Angela looked fabulous

The TV star headed to Sandycove Beach in Cork, Ireland with her two beautiful daughters Ruby and Marnie, and marked the occasion with a selection of snaps from the sun-soaked outing.

Alongside the photos, she penned: "Days like this how is it even real, it was so breathtaking…. Honestly, when the sun shines in Ireland there is nowhere I (or anyone) would rather be.

Angela was pictured with her daughter

"A deliciously cliched day by the coast seafood, Murphys, an impromptu sea swim just when the sun came out, ice cream followed shortly by a meltdown which was worth it!

Talking about her upcoming Strictly journey she added: "Flying back to London today to start a new adventure & feeling all sorts of feelings but these past few weeks with my family have made me feel so grateful for everything I have in my life. So much love & freedom & support & laughter (and bread). Maybe my favourite ever summer. I know it’s not over but….

"On that note. Sandycove Beach (not the Dublin one) was totally new to me. Drop below some of your fave hidden beaches (if you can bear to share them!) I'm always asked for Ireland's best swimming spots so would be great to hear some of the less known ones xx".