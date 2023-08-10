Strictly Come Dancing reveals 13th celebrity contestant – and he's a Downton Abbey star

Strictly Come Dancing has announced actor Nigel Harman as the 13th contestant taking part in the 2023 series.
The news was announced on ITV's Lorraine on Thursday, with the star telling host Christine Lampard that he's "excited" to be part of the line-up.
Nigel is best known for playing Dennis Rickman in the BBC soap opera EastEnders and also portrayed Mr Green in ITV's popular period drama, Downton Abbey.
Nigel is also a star of the stage and has performed in Guys and Dolls in London’s West End and Shrek the Musical, which he then went on to direct for the UK tour.
On joining this year's series, the actor said: "I'm amazed, excited, and terrified to be doing Strictly. As an armchair fan of the show I have watched in awe as people have twirled and gyrated across the screen. And now it's my turn... gulp!"
Nigel is joining an incredible line-up of famous faces, including EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, TV presenter Angela Scanlon, Sherlock star Amanda Abbington and Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy.
TV presenter Angela Rippon, theatre and TV star Layton Williams and radio presenter Eddie Kadi will also be taking to the iconic Strictly ballroom this year, as are former Love Islander Zara McDermott, soap star Adam Thomas, radio host Nikita Kanda and Paralympian Jody Cundy.
Corrie actress Ellie Leach will also be taking part and appeared on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday to announce the news. "I'm so excited, I'm getting a bit nervous now it's getting nearer to the time, but yeah, so excited!" she said.
Meanwhile, Krishnan said: "I'm surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of 'you only live once!' and I can't wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude. I know I'm going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I'm not the only one enjoying my participation."
Adam added: "I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year's Strictly Come Dancing. I've been such a big fan of the show for years, I can't believe I'm actually doing it! I can't dance to save my life but I'm buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor... I can't wait!"
READ: Strictly Come Dancing 2023: All you need to know – judges, line-up, start date, and more
Angela Scanlon admitted: "I'm terrified, I'm excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh-coloured sports bras? Well - there's only one way to find out, right!? Now I'm panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let's go!"