Strictly Come Dancing reveals 13th celebrity contestant – and he's a Downton Abbey star

The star joins the likes of Angela Rippon and Adam Thomas in the line-up

Strictly Come Dancing has announced actor Nigel Harman as the 13th contestant taking part in the 2023 series.

The news was announced on ITV's Lorraine on Thursday, with the star telling host Christine Lampard that he's "excited" to be part of the line-up.

WATCH: Can you name BBC's Strictly Come Dancing previous winners?

Nigel is best known for playing Dennis Rickman in the BBC soap opera EastEnders and also portrayed Mr Green in ITV's popular period drama, Downton Abbey.

Nigel is also a star of the stage and has performed in Guys and Dolls in London’s West End and Shrek the Musical, which he then went on to direct for the UK tour.

© BBC Nigel Harman is the 13th contestant in the line-up

On joining this year's series, the actor said: "I'm amazed, excited, and terrified to be doing Strictly. As an armchair fan of the show I have watched in awe as people have twirled and gyrated across the screen. And now it's my turn... gulp!"

Nigel is joining an incredible line-up of famous faces, including EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, TV presenter Angela Scanlon, Sherlock star Amanda Abbington and Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

© Tom Dymond/Shutterstock for NTA Bobby Brazier is taking part in the 2023 series

TV presenter Angela Rippon, theatre and TV star Layton Williams and radio presenter Eddie Kadi will also be taking to the iconic Strictly ballroom this year, as are former Love Islander Zara McDermott, soap star Adam Thomas, radio host Nikita Kanda and Paralympian Jody Cundy.

Corrie actress Ellie Leach will also be taking part and appeared on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday to announce the news. "I'm so excited, I'm getting a bit nervous now it's getting nearer to the time, but yeah, so excited!" she said.

© Matt Crossick - PA Images We can't wait to see Ellie Leach strut her stuff on the dance floor

Every Strictly Come Dancing winner so far 2004: Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole)

2004: Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett)

2005: Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova)

2006: Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy)

2007: Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler)

2008: Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup)

2009: Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan)

2010: Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev)

2011: Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani)

2012: Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace)

2013: Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec)

2014: Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev)

2015: Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani)

2016: Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton)

2017: Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones)

2018: Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton)

2019: Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse)

2020: Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse)

2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice)

2022: Hamza Yassin (partner Jowita Przystał)

Meanwhile, Krishnan said: "I'm surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of 'you only live once!' and I can't wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude. I know I'm going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I'm not the only one enjoying my participation."

© Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock Krishnan Guru-Murthy is best known for presenting the Channel 4 News

Adam added: "I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year's Strictly Come Dancing. I've been such a big fan of the show for years, I can't believe I'm actually doing it! I can't dance to save my life but I'm buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor... I can't wait!"

READ: Strictly Come Dancing 2023: All you need to know – judges, line-up, start date, and more

© BBC Soap star Adam Thomas will be taking to the ballroom floor this year

Angela Scanlon admitted: "I'm terrified, I'm excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh-coloured sports bras? Well - there's only one way to find out, right!? Now I'm panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let's go!"