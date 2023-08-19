Strictly star drops huge hint about their celebrity partner in awkward video – watch

Strictly Come Dancing is just weeks away and now that the full line-up has been confirmed, all talk has turned to which celebrity will be paired up with which professional dancer.

Details of the pairings are typically kept under wraps until the launch show, but Neil Jones just dropped a huge hint that he has already learned the name of who he'll be dancing with this year.

In a video shared on Instagram by Hits Radio, former Strictly star and radio presenter, Fleur East, is interviewing Zara McDermott's boyfriend, Sam Thompson, but things take an awkward turn when talk turns to her upcoming appearance on the BBC One show. Watch the exchange in the video below.

WATCH: Zara McDermott's boyfriend Sam Thompson looks awkward during 'Strictly curse' talk

Discussions in the comment section of the post quickly turned to fans asking if Neil is going to be Zara's partner, and he did little to quash the rumour mill when he replied: "Don't worry @samthompsonuk you are definitely safe with me."

Neil appeared to be referring to the joke made in the clip when someone said off-camera: "Next week she'll be in an affair with Neil", alluding to the so-called 'Strictly curse'.

However, some fans appeared to take Neil's response as confirmation that he will be dancing with a celebrity this year and that it will be Zara. "Spoiler alert!" replied one. A second said: "We're not supposed to know yet, lol."

© BBC Zara McDermott is joining Strictly Come Dancing

A third added: "Is Neil Zara's partner?" A fourth wrote: "So is she partnered with @mr_njonesofficial. He needs to have a partner every year. Definitely too good to just be in the background."

Zara was the seventh celebrity announced to take part in Strictly this year – she's also the first former Love Island star to appear on the show. Speaking to the BBC about her joining the competition, Zara said: "I am so excited to be joining the world of Strictly! I grew up watching it every year with my nan and she was the biggest Strictly fan.

Fans are hoping Neil will have a celebrity partner this year

"We would dance around the house and I have such fond memories of that time in my life. I even remember the first-ever series, and being mesmerised by all the beautiful dresses! I can't wait to throw myself into this experience and start training. It's going to be incredible."

After the news was confirmed on Radio 1's afternoon show, Zara's boyfriend, Sam threw his arms in the air with excitement as he recorded the announcement on his phone. "Go on Goose! The news is out! So damn excited for this journey," he wrote across the footage.

© Getty Images Zara is the first former Love Island star to join Strictly

The 31-year-old later added another clip alongside his beautiful girlfriend and told his followers: "I'll be coming down [each week] with a placard. And I'm going to bring Pete [Wicks]. Pete, me, you, the whole squad. We're so proud of you." Zara then quipped: "I would love that."

© getty Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have been dating since 2019

Alongside Zara, the full line-up for this year's Strictly consists of Les Dennis, Annabel Croft, Nigel Harman, Bobby Brazier, Jody Cundy, Ellie Leach, Nikita Kanda, Adam Thomas, Angela Scanlon, Eddie Kadi, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Layton Williams, Angela Rippon, and Amanda Abbington.