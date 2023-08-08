Sam Thompson addresses girlfriend Zara McDermott's Strictly involvement in the sweetest video

The Made in Chelsea star will be cheering on his Love Island star girlfriend this year

Sam Thompson has expressed his joy over his girlfriend Zara McDermott's involvement in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

The 26-year-old, who was unveiled on Monday, is set to be the first ever Love Island contestant to appear in the BBC ballroom show.

WATCH: Sam Thompson has the best reaction as Zara McDermott is confirmed for Strictly

After the news was confirmed on Radio 1's afternoon show, Made in Chelsea star Sam threw his arms in the air with excitement as he recorded the announcement on his phone. "Go on Goose! The news is out! So damn excited for this journey," he wrote across the footage.

The 31-year-old later added another clip alongside his beautiful girlfriend, and told his followers: "I'll be coming down [each week] with a placard. And I'm going to bring Pete [Wicks]. Pete, me, you, the whole squad. We're so proud of you." Zara then quipped: "I would love that."

© getty Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have been dating since 2019

Zara works as a broadcaster and content creator but is perhaps best known for appearing on ITV reality show Love Island in 2018. Prior to her role in television, she worked as a government policy advisor for the Department of Energy and Climate Change and the Department of Education.

Speaking to the BBC about her joining the dance show, Zara said: "I am so excited to be joining the world of Strictly! I grew up watching it every year with my nan and she was the biggest Strictly fan.

© BBC Zara McDermott is joining Strictly Come Dancing

"We would dance around the house and I have such fond memories of that time in my life. I even remember the first-ever series, and being mesmerised by all the beautiful dresses! I can’t wait to throw myself into this experience and start training. It’s going to be incredible."

Zara is joining an amazing line-up so far, with the announcements for the 2023 series being made since Friday. Stars including Layton Williams, Amanda Abbington, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Ryan Thomas and Angela Scanlon are all taking part.