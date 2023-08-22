Pregnant Paris Fury's crystal-embellished dress for family wedding needs to be seen to be believed

The wife of Tyson Fury looked spellbinding to attend her cousin's wedding just weeks away from her due date

Paris Fury's ultra glamorous fashion sense has been catapulted into the spotlight since the Fury family opened the doors to their £1.7 million mansion in Morecambe for the Netflix docuseries, At Home With The Furys.

The wife of boxing legend Tyson Fury, who is expecting her seventh child with the WBC heavyweight champion, was dressed to the nines in a crystal-encrusted dress for her cousin's wedding earlier this month.

The soon to be mother-of-seven donned a glitzy halter neck mini dress adorned with a dramatic ostrich-feathered hem.

Paris teamed her bump-skimming dress with pointed-toe golden heels and a head-turning fascinator embellished with pearls and plumes of feathers.

Paris accessorised with a salmon-pink handbag and chunky gold accessories, letting her billowing blonde hair fall down to her shoulders in vampy Hollywood curls. "At my cousin's wedding yesterday, not long till baby now," wrote the pregnant star, who's immaculate makeup highlighted her ageless complexion.

"Can you please make a fashion account? Or tag who made whatever you are wearing. I’m watching your series and your outfits are STUNNING!!!" wrote one fan, as another agreed: "You are always so well turned out and elegant. Pregnancy looks good on you."

"You're always so classy, you look fabulous," added a third, while a fourth wrote: "Beautiful! Very Ascot!" Tyson and Paris, who have been together for 18 years and married for 15, are doting parents to Venezuela, Prince, Tyson, Valencia, Adonis and Athena.

In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the couple lifted the lid on what their seventh baby may be called, and it's going to be far from "ordinary" shared an excited Paris. ""It can't be like a Steve or a Bob!" she said.

"All the kids have got a name that's a bit different or unusual. So I think we've got to stick to that because I don't think it'd be fair to have Adonis, Prince, Valencia, Venezuela and then Bob…"