Tyson and Paris Fury's £1.7m lavish mansion where they will welcome seventh child

Tyson 'The Gypsy King' Fury and his wife Paris are notoriously open books when it comes to their personal life, speaking candidly about their Irish heritage, parenting techniques and Tyson's mental health struggles. Now, they've gone one step further and let cameras into their hectic lives with six children (and one on the way).

Their new Netflix show, At Home With The Furys, also gives fans a chance to see inside the doors of their £1.7 million lavish mansion in Morecombe, that they share with kids Venezuela, Prince, Tyson, Valencia, Adonis and Athena. Take a look around…

© Netflix The couple's home features in the show

Tyson and Paris Fury's kitchen

Their lavish kitchen even has a chandelier

The growing family have a large kitchen with plenty of cupboard space and a mammoth, seemingly never-ending glass-topped table ideal for busy mealtimes.

While some opt for spotlights in their cooking space, the Fury's have gone lavish with a full-on chandelier hanging in the centre of the room. So extra! And we love it.

Tyson and Paris Fury's bedroom

Check out their amazing bedroom

During episode one of the family's new show, the couple were seen waking the children up, and their young son Prince Adonis was seen sleeping in their giant marital bed. The lavish bedroom features panoramic windows of the neighbouring view and each one has been trimmed with decadent velour curtains. Their bed matches in a Chesterfield-style design, and ornate bedside cabinets can also be seen.

Tyson and Paris Fury's garden

The Furys have a unique garden

Never one to shy away from a statement, Tyson went for a giant logo reading 'Gypsy King' emblazoned on the ground of his back garden and Paris snapped a picture of it out of the window. She penned: "Was unsure at [first] but got to say think @tysonfury made a statement back yard."

Ahead of their new show airing, the stars sat down with HELLO! for an exclusive chat about life in front of the cameras.

"I know we're far from normal, but we do have a normal side and we are just a man and a woman with kids. I'd like that to be taken from it," said mother-of-six Paris.

Speaking about the upcoming new arrival, the topic turned to names and Paris said: "All the kids have got a name that's a bit different or unusual. So I think we've got to stick to that because I don't think it'd be fair to have Adonis, Prince, Valencia, Venezuela and Bob."

The show dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, and we can't wait to see the fan reaction to this honest and raw reality TV instalment featuring the Furys (along with Love Island star Molly Mae who is engaged to Tyson's brother Tommy!).