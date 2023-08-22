Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge reveals short hair transformation ahead of season 5 release

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has chopped off her long strawberry blonde locks in favor of a shorter hairdo – and she looks incredible!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday night, the 41-year-old actress showed off her new look while filming a video from her kitchen at her Atlanta home.

WATCH: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge reveals short hair transformation

The star, who plays Mel Monroe in the Netflix drama, was sharing the latest recipe she made for her two children, Billie, five, and Jack, seven, and explained that she emulsified her homemade bolognese sauce for her daughter, who prefers it to be smooth rather than chunky.

Sharing advice for fellow parents, she said: "Billie really enjoyed the emulsified meat sauce. So if you have a kid who doesn't like chunky meat sauce, try emulsifying it. It worked wonders."

© Alexandra Breckenridge/Instagram Alexandra showed off her new hairdo on Instagram

During the video, Alexandra played with her locks, which fell in loose waves on her shoulders. The star usually sports long hair, especially during filming for Virgin River.

Alexandra shares her two children with her husband, Casey Hooper, who is a musician. The family reside in Atlanta, Georgia, following a move from Los Angeles.

© Netflix Alexandra's character Mel is known for her signature long locks

Speaking about relocating from the bright lights of Hollywood for a quieter life, Alexandra previously told Atlanta Magazine: "The rural areas of Georgia have an amazing sense of community we were lacking in L.A.

"We wanted our children to grow up in a place where they could play and ride their bikes that didn’t feel like a big city."

© Barry King Alexandra and husband musician Casey Hooper

Alexandra's hair transformation comes just weeks ahead of the release of Virgin River season five, which arrives on Netflix on September 7. Eight episodes will be available to stream immediately and will be followed by two festive specials on November 30.

What to expect from Virgin River season five

Fans should prepare for even more drama in the upcoming episodes, which will see the Northern California town hit by a terrifying wildfire that brings some people together whilst tearing others apart.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel in Virgin River

The Virgin River residents will also face "surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial and a heartbreaking goodbye", according to the synopsis.

Main protagonist Mel Monroe will be confronted with issues of motherhood that push her to make a "big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past". Her fiancé Jack Sheridan, meanwhile, faces up to "some long-overdue confrontations" with his own demons, and of course with his ex-girlfriend Charmaine.

The synopsis continues: "And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."

Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea

Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope in the drama, teased a "timely issue" in the upcoming episodes. "I don't think we've ever done anything like this," she told HELLO!. "It's an important issue and I'm glad that we're getting into things like that on the show.

"I don't know if that will continue but it certainly is something that the town gets to all come together and be part of and work together,' she added.