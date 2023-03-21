Suranne Jones’ drama Vigil season two details revealed - but it won’t be set on submarine Get all of the info on the upcoming Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie drama

After the highly claustrophobic drama Vigil had us gripped to our screens back in 2022, the BBC has finally released some details on what to expect for season two, and it sounds excellent!

Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie have both confirmed that they will return to play the detectives - but this time, their investigation will take place in the skies! The official synopsis reads: "Following multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility, Silva and Longacre are tasked with uncovering the cause. Entering the hostile and closed ranks of the air force, the pair must face the deadly warfare of tomorrow as they fight for their own future."

WATCH: Remind yourselves what happened in Vigil season one

Loading the player...

Speaking about returning to the show, Suranne said: "I’m thrilled to be joining the Vigil team again and continuing our story. We have brilliant new scripts and some amazing additions to the cast. Buckle up. It’s quite a ride."

Rose added: "I’m delighted to team up with Suranne again and continue Amy and Kirsten’s adventures through a second series of Vigil. Tom Edge has created another gripping case for us to grapple with in a whole new setting."

Rose will also be returning to the show

When will Vigil season two be released?

The pair will be joined by new cast members including Atonement star Romola Garai as well as Crime actor Dougray Scott - and is set to start filming in Scotland and Morocco shortly. As such, it might be a while until we see it on our screens, and could even be released in 2024.

READ: Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones' house is full of character – take a peek

MORE: Gentleman Jack: the tragic true story of the real-life Anne Lister

The first series took place in a submarine

Newcomer Romola said: "It’s a huge privilege to be welcomed in as a part of Vigil series two and to be playing such a layered, complex character. I can only hope to do justice to the show's continued fascinating, challenging and thrilling storytelling."

Speaking about switching to a different part of the British military, executive producers Simon Heath and Jake Lushington released a statement which read: "We’re excited to be taking the Silva & Longacre investigative partnership into a very different part of the British military, high in the skies rather than deep underwater."

Will Shaun Evans be in Vigil season 2?

Sadly, stars including Shaun Evans and Line of Duty's Martin Compston won't appear in season two. As characters in the investigation into the death on the submarine, their part to play in the series is over - but it sounds like they both have plenty of their plates anyway!

The Endeavour star won't appear in season two

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.