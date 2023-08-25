Alexandra Breckenridge has sparked a debate among her followers on social media after sharing her most recent post.

The Virgin River actress, who is known and adored for her role as Mel Monroe in the Netflix series, took to her Instagram to upload a photo of former US president Donald Trump's recently released police mugshot which prompted some discussion among her fans.

WATCH: Virgin River season five official trailer

The 41-year-old didn't offer too much of an opinion on the photo, instead she simply captioned the photo: "This." A debate soon ensued in the comments section.

One person was unhappy about the This Is Us star bringing up politics. "If you could stick to acting that would be great. Not all of your fans/followers are democratic," they wrote. Another agreed, stating: "Ohhh... Please don't get involved in politics. Please delete this."

However, others were more concerned about the photo itself than Alexandra's opinion: "He needs to be put away forever. I don't understand how he can still be in the running for any kind of office," said a third.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River

A fourth then commented: "This is a man that never heard the word no growing up. This is a man that had no boundaries, and if given them, ignored them. This is the face and reaction to being held accountable."

More of Alexandra's followers then gave their views. Another defended the star by adding: "Anyone who doesn't know she is anti-Trump hasn't been around her social media for very long. I'm sure she won't miss you." A sixth echoed this with: "All of the pressed Republicans are making me laugh."

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge and Zibby Allen in Virgin River

The photo of the former Republican party leader makes history as Donald Trump becomes the first president, former or current, to have a mugshot released. Donald was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, where he had to pay bail of $200,000 to be released while he awaits trial.

Meanwhile, Alexandra might have upset some of her followers with her post about the political news, but overall her fans are more than excited about her return to screens very soon for new episodes of Virgin River.

Jack and Mel in Virgin River season five

The fifth season will land on the streaming platform on 8 September and will see the TV star reprise her role as Mel in the new series. The plot for season five is set to pick up where season four left off and will see Jack and Mel plan their wedding after they got engaged and get ready for the arrival of their first child.

In a Virgin River first, the show will then drop two special episodes in November to mark the holiday occasion.