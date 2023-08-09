Virgin River season 5 trailer sees danger in the air for much-loved character - worried fans react

Virgin River is back! Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated fifth season and it looks like we're in for more drama, love and laughs.

The trailer reveals the show will focus on the rising climate change risks facing small towns, and Mel's decision to step back from her career to prioritize her 'high risk pregnancy'. It also appears that we may see a new romance for Preacher.

"Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River," the synopsis for the trailer reads, while fans also know that the season will see Mel's pregnancy "unexpectedly spark an emotional connection to her past".

Alexandra Breckenridge stars as Mel, and will be joined in season five by Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Colin Larence, Lauren Hammersley and more. The series is split into two parts. Season five part one of Virgin River will include the first eight episodes which will be available to stream on September 7 2023.

Two festive specials will then air on Novemer 30 2023.

Doc and Hope in season four of Virgin River

Season six has been greenlit but production remains on hold due to the Writer's Guild of America strike.

Alexandra shared the news to fans in a video posted to her Instagram Stories, revealing that it felt "weird" to be at home in Atlanta, Georgia, rather than filming in Vancouver, Canada.

"I'm always homesick when I'm there but now my body feels like it's supposed to be in Vancouver so it's very bizarre," she told fans.

"Some roses to celebrate the good news: #VirginRiver season 5 will air in the fall and we're going to film season 6 as soon as the strike is settled. #WGAStrong!" added Annette O'Toole, who plays town mayor Hope McCrea.