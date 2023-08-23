Alexandra Breckenridge is enjoying some quality time with her loved ones while filming for Virgin River season six is on hold, and the actress recently shared a video of her preparing dinner for the family – and we're sure many parents will relate!

The star, who plays Mel Monroe in the hit Netflix series, clearly has a busy life as a working actress and mother-of-two most of the time, so when it comes to cooking for her husband and children, Alexandra opts for speed and simplicity.

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge shows off new hairstyle

The video, shared to her social media, gave fans insight into her kitchen routine. Addressing the camera directly, she began: "So, I'm going out of town and I'm trying to make dinner for my kids, they wanted spaghetti, and I was like 'That's easy, I'm doing it.'

"And I look in my fridge and I see that I've got some stuff in there that I know my husband isn't going to cook while I'm out of town and it's going to go bad soon anyway."

Alexandra added: "I'm kind of just throwing it together which I how I cook a lot of the time. I've got some onion, some mushroom, some garlic, some zucchini and some chicken in there and we'll see how it turns out. Who knows, I just put it all in here."

MORE: Virgin River season 5 trailer sees danger in the air for much-loved character – worried fans react

MORE: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge reunites with co-star – and fans are saying the same thing

© Barry King Alexandra Breckenridge her husband Casey Hooper on the red carpet

The star then turned the camera onto the pan showing the dish she was preparing, before then telling her followers: "It's not the prettiest thing I've ever made but it's delicious, it's really good. And it took no time at all, and I cooked it all in the same cast iron [skillet], didn't have to take anything out, put anything back in, I don't have time for that right now!"

Alexandra is a mother of two; she shares Jack, six, and Billie, five, with her musician husband, Casey Hooper. Read more about her family life, here.

© Instagram Alexandra Breckenridge showed off her relatable cooking style on Instagram

Meanwhile, the star is gearing up for the return of Virgin River season five which is set to land on Netflix next month. The new episodes will premiere in one drop, but fans can look forward to two new episodes which will be released later in the year as part of the show's first-ever holiday celebration.

However, although seasons of Virgin River have been typically released every year, it's likely that viewers might be waiting a little longer for season six due to production being on hold because of the SAG-AFTRA writer's strike.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel in Virgin River

The actress recently revealed it felt "bizarre" to not be on set with her co-stars due to the ongoing delays. "I'm always homesick when I'm there but now my body feels like it's supposed to be in Vancouver so it's very bizarre," she said on social media recently.

© Netflix Season five of Netflix's Virgin River is out next month

Fellow Virgin River star Annette O'Toole previously shared: "Some roses to celebrate the good news: #VirginRiver season 5 will air in the fall and we're going to film season 6 as soon as the strike is settled. #WGAStrong!"