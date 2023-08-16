Alexandra Breckenridge has shared a rare insight into motherhood with her fans. The Virgin River actress, who is adored for her role as Mel Monroe in the Netflix drama, took to Instagram to re-post a relatable quote about the trials and tribulations of parenting and gave her own view too.

The post in question read: "She believed she could and she almost did but then a tiny person asked her repeatedly for a snack until she forgot what she was doing so she didn't."

Alexandra wrote underneath: "Hahahaha oh my. Yes, this is real life." The This Is Us actress, 41, is a mother of two; she shares Jack, six, and Billie, five, with her musician husband, Casey Hooper and although she's quite active on social media, she generally keeps her family life away from the spotlight.

However, the actress has opened up about how she finds being a mother in a previous interview. Chatting to US Weekly in 2017, she said: "When you have children. It just changes what's important to you. Trying to find time to keep up with my hair or nails, they take me away from Jack. So I tend to put those things off."

Alexandra and Casey first met at a party in 2012 and married three years later in a small but beautiful ceremony in Colorado.

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for the return of Virgin River which is due to return to Netflix on September 7th. The star plays the leading role of Mel Monroe in the drama. In season four, Mel and her on-screen love interest, Jack Sheridan, played by Martin Henderson, get engaged after finding out that, despite previous doubt, Jack is the father of her baby.

The fifth season will no doubt focus on Jack and Mel's journey into parenthood and planning their wedding, and both characters were seen in a number of first-look photos from the new episodes. But some of the snaps might leave fans concerned about what's in store for the couple.

One photo saw the couple sitting on a sofa looking concerned as Mel rested her head on Jack's shoulder. It's not clear why the pair, who got together during the first series, were looking disappointed in the photo, but fans have been sharing their theories on what the future holds for the pair.

A theory shared on Reddit states that Virgin River newcomer Melissa could be set to cause trouble for them. Melissa has ties to Brady and the untoward, criminal behavior going down in Virgin River – meaning Jack's good intentions to earn more money for his family could be derailed.

Virgin River also shared the brand new trailer for season five recently and fans were overjoyed. One person wrote on social media to write: "Omg!! Season 5 looks like it's going to be one emotional rollercoaster!!! Sooo many emotions watching the trailer!!! Mel & Jack are the absolute cutest!"

A second added: "WAKE ME UP WHEN IT'S SEPTEMBER 7TH!!" as a third said: "My heart... the show, the people, all take my breath away. Trailer is intense!!" A fourth added: "I just CAN'T WAIT!"