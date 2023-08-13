Virgin River sparks fan concern with new season five photo

Virgin River has released a new photo from the upcoming fifth season and fans are slightly worried for one of its main characters.

The show's official Instagram page shared a snap showing Martin Henderson's Jack Sheridan wearing a concerned look on his face, writing in the caption: "What's Jack thinking about? ….and go!"

WATCH: The trailer for Virgin River season five is so dramatic

Viewers of the popular Netflix show were quick to comment on the post, with some pointing out Jack's sorrowful look. One person wrote: "He looks sad. That’s not good," while another added: "The twins not being his. He looks sad."

A third viewer commented: "Just no more crying Jack pretty please!!!!" while another simply penned: "He looks sad."

Throughout the first four seasons of the show, Charmaine Roberts claimed that her ex-boyfriend Jack was the father of her unborn twins. However, in a major cliffhanger at the end of series four, the hairstylist revealed that she had lied all along.

© Netflix Jack Sheridan looking concerned in a new photo from season five

Charmaine dropped the bombshell in the last moments of the season four finale, meaning viewers are still in the dark over who the real father is.

While waiting for the new season to arrive, fans have shared their own theories about who Charmaine's baby daddy is. Back in February, the show's Instagram account posted a snap of Charmaine, asking fans to share their thoughts.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts in Virgin River

Many viewers suggested that it could be Mike, a former marine who served in Afghanistan with Jack and Brady.

One person wrote: "It's Mike because during their marine reunion, Jack admitted that Charmaine was pregnant and Mike's response was, 'Whoa Jesus I didn't know you were still seeing her'. And since that date, he decided to stay around in Virgin River."

A second viewer added: "Mike. His reaction when Jack told him about the pregnancy had him on the top of my list ever since. I never believed Jack was the father."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Who will be revealed as Charmaine's baby daddy?

What will happen in Virgin River season five?

Fans can expect to see the residents of the Northern California town faced with "surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial and a heartbreaking goodbye" in the upcoming season of the romance drama. Virgin River will also be hit by a wildfire, which brings some people together "while tearing others apart," according to the synopsis.

Season 5 premieres on September 7

Meanwhile, Mel, played by leading lady Alexandra Breckenridge, will be confronted with issues of motherhood that push her to make a "big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past".

MORE: 5 Virgin River fan theories we're obsessed with ahead of season five

MORE: Virgin River star Tim Matheson's famous ex-wife and love life explored

Her fiancé Jack faces up to "some long-overdue confrontations", including with his own demons, and of course with Charmaine.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel in Virgin River

"And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other," reads the synopsis.

When will Virgin River season five be released?

Virgin River season five premieres on September 7 with the first eight episodes. The final two instalments, which are festive specials, will land on Netflix on November 30.