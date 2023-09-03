The Woman in the Wall star Mark Huberman has a famous sibling – and you'll definitely recognise her

The BBC's gripping new thriller, The Woman in the Wall, has been keeping viewers glued to the screen ever since it first premiered at the end of August.

The six-part series is inspired by Ireland's Magdalene Laundries scandal and follows survivor Lorna Brady, who has suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking ever since being incarcerated in a convent at the age of 15.

Starring in the series alongside Ruth Wilson is actor Mark Huberman, who plays one of Lorna's old classmates, Michael. While Mark is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his roles in shows such as Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla, did you know that his sister is also in the acting industry? Keep reading to find out more…

Who is Mark Huberman?

Mark Huberman is an Irish actor from Cabinteely in south Dublin.

The 42-year-old has appeared in various TV shows and films over his career, including the RTE medical drama, The Clinic, and the Sky crime drama, The Take, which starred Tom Hardy.

He is also known for his role as Ealdorman of Sussex in Netflix's historical drama, Vikings: Valhalla.

Some of his other credits include the ITV mini-series Redemption, and the 2022 horror film, The Ghosts of Monday.

In The Woman in the Wall, Mark plays Michael, one of Lorna's old school friends, who gets into an altercation with Lorna when they bump into each other at a pub in episode one.

Who is Mark Huberman's famous sister?

Mark Huberman's sister is actress and writer Amy Huberman, who is perhaps best known for playing Daisy in RTE's The Clinic.

The 44-year-old will also be recognised for portraying Sarah Poynter in the sixth and seventh seasons of ITV's comedy-drama, Cold Feet, as well as for starring as Alice in the sitcom, Threesome.

In 2018, Amy wrote and starred in the Irish comedy series, Finding Joy, which also starred comedian Aisling Bea.

One of her most recent roles was in the third and final season of Channel 4's hit drama, Derry Girls, in which she guest-starred as a loud train station worker called Tara.

Away from the cameras, Amy is married to former Ireland rugby captain Brian O'Driscoll, with whom she shares three children.

What is The Woman in the Wall about?

The BBC's new gothic thriller is set in the fictional Irish town of Kilkinure and centres around Lorna Brady, a survivor of the Magdalene Laundries scandal, who wakes up one morning to find a dead woman in her home, with no idea who she is or if she herself might be responsible.

"That's because Lorna has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking ever since she was ripped from her life at the age of 15 and incarcerated in a convent," the synopsis explains. "There, Lorna gave birth to her daughter Agnes, who was cruelly taken from her and whose fate Lorna has never known.

"Unluckily for Lorna, Detective Colman Akande (Daryl McCormack) is now also on her tail, for a crime seemingly unrelated to the body she has discovered in her house.

"As Colman searches for a murderer and Lorna searches for her daughter, their paths collide in ways they could never have anticipated. Lorna's search for Agnes will take her deep into her own past and to the heart of Kilkinure's darkest secrets, as she and Colman seek the answers they each so desperately need."