Dylan Dreyer stresses fans after sharing photo of private message exchange – and it's so relatable

Dylan Dreyer is one of the most relatable TV stars thanks to her very normal home life - which she often shares glimpses of on social media.

And this week, the Today Show star shared a hilarious message exchange between her and her mother-in-law related to her hosting techniques on the program, but fans were more focused on something else - and it was stressing many of them out!

Dylan's screengrab of the message from her mother-in-law showed that she had another 46 unread messages, something her followers couldn't get their heads around.

"I don’t understand….I’ve text you 46 times and you haven’t replied," one wrote, while another responded: "What’s more crazy is your 46 unread messages."

A third added: "Lol…i cant past the 46 other text messages," while a fourth wrote: "My OCD would be going crazy with the 46 unread text messages you have there." A fifth added: "How do you have so many unread texts!!!"

Dylan's message from her mother-in-law also proved to be very popular with her fans.

The message read: "I've noticed you changed your weather endings. You used to say 'Here's a peek out YOUR window.' For the past two days you've said 'Here's a peek out your window.' Did you change it?"

© Getty Images Dylan Dreyer's messaging inbox stressed fans out

Dylan's reply to her relative read: "Ha! I literally don't even think about how I say it. You noticed that???" In the caption, the meteorologist wrote: "Ha!!! You know your mother-in-law is a big @todayshow viewer when…"

Dylan has been married to husband Brian Fichera since 2012 and the pair celebrated a decade of marriage in October last year.

Dylan Dreyer with husband Brian Fichera and their three sons

The couple are doting parents to three young sons, who they are raising in New York City. Their oldest, Calvin, six, makes regular appearances on the Today Show in a fun segment called Cooking with Cal.

Their middle child, Oliver, three, recently made headlines himself, after Brian shared a picture of him looking unhappy while sitting under the table having refused to eat his asparagus.

Dylan Dreyer and her husband have been married for 10 years

In the caption, Brian revealed that they had told him he wouldn't be allowed a dessert unless he had some asparagus, which led to a divisive parenting debate.

The cameraman responded with some tongue-in-cheek comments about suitable punishments, before Dylan reassured fans that their son was more than okay, and that not only did he eat some asparagus in the end, but that he had ice cream afterwards too.

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons

The pair are also parents to one-year-old son Rusty, who was born in September 2021. The family recently went on vacation in Italy, but unfortunately Dylan's luggage was lost during a layover at Amsterdam airport, and for the entire holiday she had to borrow clothes from other family members.

She still hasn't been reunited with her suitcase either, and recently shared a text message from Amsterdam airport, where they admitted that they still had no idea where it was.

