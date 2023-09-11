Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we chat about Ed Sheeran revealing the real reason behind his last-minute cancellation of a Las Vegas gig.

Not only that, Olivia Rodrigo reveals she could be dropping unreleased tracks that didn't make it to the final tracklist of Guts, Joe Jonas speaks out about the reports surrounding his divorce and Shania Twain wants to collaborate with Adele.

Ed Sheeran has spoken out to share the reasons behind his last-minute cancellation of a show in Las Vegas. The Bad Habits singer took to social media to share a news report which stated that a flooring problem at the Allegiant Stadium had been flagged, meaning his concert was unable to go ahead at the weekend. The tiling had become unstuck causing two tall towers to slip overnight, with Ed adding that it was an issue of health and safety. He added that the crew tried to do the best they could to make the show happen but that he didn't want to risk his fan's safety for anything. The award-winning singer then said he was gutted to pull the event last minute but that it has been rescheduled for the 28th of October for fans with valid tickets to attend.

© Getty Images Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo has said that she could be dropping some unreleased tracks that were not put on her second album, Guts. The star, who is enjoying huge success again thanks to her second record, told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she had recorded around 25 songs for the album in total, before adding that some that didn't make the final cut could see the light of day in the future. Olivia added that there were many intricacies when choosing the final track list for Guts, but assured that fans could be hearing the vault tracks soon. Guts is available to stream now.

Joe Jonas spoke out at a recent gig to seemingly address his ongoing divorce from actress Sophie Turner. Appearing on stage with his brothers and bandmates, Nick and Kevin, at the Dodgers Stadium, the Jonas Brothers singer began by thanking fans for their support during what he described as a "crazy week". The Waffle House hitmaker then addressed the recent reports about why the couple have decided to part ways, urging fans not to believe anything unless it's come from his own lips. The former couple meanwhile shared a statement last week saying that after four years they have mutually decided to amicably end their marriage.

© Getty Sophie and Joe are ended their four year marriage

Shania Twain has said she wants to collaborate with Adele. The singer told The Sun that she thinks the pair would blend beautifully together and that it would be amazing to work on a record together after previously attending her residency shows in Las Vegas. Shania also shared plenty of praise for Adele by saying that she loves how the Rolling in the Deep star has her own unique style and character while performing on stage. We'll be here patiently awaiting that collab.

© Emma McIntyre Shania Twain attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas

And congratulations are in order to Calvin Harris and Vick Hope who reportedly tied the knot over the weekend in Glastonbury-themed wedding. The pair, who got engaged in Ibiza, are said to have exchanged vows in a stunning outdoor ceremony at Hulne Priory in Northumberland. The world-famous DJ and BBC Radio One star welcomed a host of A-list guests including Nile Rodger and Chic who were flown in to perform at the reception. We bet that was one epic party!