Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Ed Sheeran making an exciting announcement to fans ahead of his new album.

Not only that, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have given their second son a unique name, and Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform at next week's MTV Video Music Awards.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have given their newborn a unique name. According to a birth certificate obtained by the Blast, the Umbrella hitmaker and her rapper boyfriend have named their son Riot Rose Mayers and that he was born on the 1 August. It was previously reported that Riri and ASAP's second son's name began with an 'R' like their eldest born who is called RZA. RZA was born in May 2022 and Rihanna announced she was expecting her second baby earlier this year at the Super Bowl half-time show.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are just around the corner, and it's been confirmed that Olivia Rodrigo will perform at the event. The singer, who has today dropped her second album, Guts, has not revealed which song she will be performing but it'll likely be a track from her new record such as Vampire or Bad Idea Right? Olivia is up for six awards at the event including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Editing and Best Cinematography, all for her track Vampire which was released last month. The MTV VMAs will be held in New Jersey on the 12th of September.

Ed Sheeran has announced he is playing two special shows at the Royal Albert Hall to celebrate his upcoming new album. The singer took to Instagram to inform fans that he will be hitting the stage at the iconic London venue for two nights in November and that he will be playing his new record, Autumn Variations in full. Ed will be joined at the gig by a live band and string section, and the Bad Habits hitmaker shared how fans can get their hands on tickets.

Congratulations are in order to Ezra Collective who are this year's mercury prize winners. The group won the prestigious award during Thursday's live ceremony in London thanks to their massive album, Where I'm Meant To Be. The awards were hosted by Lauren Laverne and featured performances from fellow nominees including J Hus, Jessie Ware and more. While other acts to receive nominations included Fred Again.. Arctic Monkeys and Raye.

And Prince Harry reflected on the late Queen in his speech at the Well Child Awards ahead of the one-year anniversary of Her Majesty's passing. The Duke of Sussex attended the event in London which aims to raise awareness for and shine a light on seriously ill children and their families when he gave a moving speech remember his late grandmother. HELLO! was in attendance at the event as a sponsor of the Well Child Awards, for more information on Harry's appearance and what happened at the special ceremony, head over to hellomagazine.com.