Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker updating their fans after Kourtney had life-saving foetal surgery.

Not only that, Drake has finally revealed when his new album will be released after delaying it last month, and The Rolling Stones brought in a big Hollywood star to appear in their new music video.

Listen to today's episode below…

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she is recovering from lifesaving foetal surgery. The reality star, expecting a child with her husband and Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker, took to social media to thank doctors for caring for her after she was rushed into hospital last week. Kourtney also thanked her husband for being by her side after the musician was forced to cancel gigs in the UK and Ireland to fly back for an emergency. The star finished the post by saying that walking out of the hospital with her baby boy safe in her tummy was a blessing.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Ant and Dec reveal secret to their on-screen chemistry

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce's birthday gets the superstar treatment with onstage surprise

© getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala

Drake has finally announced a new release date for his upcoming album, For All The Dogs. The rapper was due to drop the record last month, but it was pushed back for undisclosed reasons. However, fans can look forward to hearing Drizzy's new music when the album is released on September 22. It comes soon after Drake gifted a fan 50,000 dollars while performing in Las Vegas this week, in a bid to give back to a fan who had sacrificed his furniture money for a tour ticket.

Rolling Stones are gearing up for their big return to music and they're not doing it in half measures. The iconic band have brought in A-list actress Sydney Sweeney to appear in the music video for their new song, Angry, which will appear on their upcoming record, Hackney Diamonds. The actress told Jimmy Fallon she was freak out after being asked to appear in the video, adding it was the biggest thing ever. The Stones will release their first album in 17 years on October 20th.

© Getty Images Mick Jagger

Two members of Snow Patrol have quit the band amid rumours of a rift. The band's frontman Gary Lightbody announced on social media that drummer Jonny Quinn and bassist Paul Wilson had made the decision to depart the group and that he was heartbroken by the news. However, despite reports of tension between the artist, the group will continue as a three-piece and are even set to release a new album next year. It comes after PEOPLE reported that Jonny Quinn's wife said that her husband's reasons for leaving were "not the best", hinting that things were less than amicable.

© Mick Hutson George Michael pictured at the Freddie Mercury tribute gig

And the George Michael film: Portrait of an Artist has been given a TV release date. The film is described as presenting revealing, intimate and never-before-told details of the singer's life, including the many ups and downs he faced in his career and personal life. The film will also feature over 40 candid unscripted interviews with huge stars including Stevie Wonder and Stephen Fry, who also share their stories about the Freedom hitmaker. George Michael: Portrait of AN Artist will air on Channel 4 on Sunday 17 September.