Davina McCall confirms rumours in major career update

Davina McCall is finally addressing THOSE rumours about a Love Island spin-off. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the presenter has officially confirmed that she will be hosting ITV1's upcoming dating show, The Romance Retreat, telling fans: "I manifested and I made it happen." Already in the process of casting contestants, the new programme will follow single parents on the lookout for love – and children over the age of 18 can even nominate their parents to take part.

Sharing the incredible news in a video – which you can watch below – Davina also penned a heartfelt caption about her latest project.

It reads: "Omg…I manifested and it came true !! I'll be hosting a brand NEW grown up dating series for ITV1 !! This is a show for single parents who have lived a life, have stories to tell about their dating pasts and deserve another chance at love and I'm gonna help you."

Revealing further details about the show, Davina continued: "It will all take place in the most romantic countryside location!! We are still casting so if u want my help finding love and u have a child who is over 18, what are you waiting for ??? (particularly u eligible men .. where are you ?!) Sign up here itv.com/beontv It's going to be AMAZING !! x"

The Romance Retreat will see single parents looking for love in an idyllic countryside location

Sparking a major reaction from fans, Davina's 1.6million followers immediately shared their excitement at the news. "No one better to present the show. Can't wait," replied one. "Cannot wait for this," added another. Meanwhile a third penned: "Omg you said you were feeling motivated to chase up your idea about this when you were on the @steven podcast! You are incredible."

It was back in 2022 that Davina first pitched a middle-aged Love Island during Steven Bartlett's podcast, The Diary of a CEO. At the time, the presenter explained that she'd love to "fill a villa in Love Island with middle-aged people with the best back stories you have ever heard in your life.

Davina first pitched the idea of a Love Island for middle-aged people during Steven Bartlett's podcast, The Diary of a CEO

"They've lived a life – they're widows, they're people who have been through horrific divorces," she continued. "They are people who have split up with somebody and decided they want to try going out with somebody the same sex as them. They're like interesting people. I'd watch that show."

