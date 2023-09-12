The Inheritance is the latest TV offering from Channel 5 and viewers were immediately gripped after watching the first episode last week. However, it seems the second episode had a detail that some fans watching at home were unimpressed by.

The drama, which stars Gaynor Faye and Robert James-Collier among its cast, featured some background music which proved to be unnerving for some fans.

WATCH: The Inheritance on Channel 5 official trailer

One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Why annoying background music #TheInheritance."

Another echoed this, commenting: "@channel5_tv #TheInheritance. Sound people PLEEEAAAASSSSEEEE lose the terrible background high-pitched and reverberating music bed! I've got tinnitus and autism and it's literally doing my head in. I've had to use the subtitles."

However, despite the sound complaints, others were loving the plot. A third fan added: "Really enjoying The Inheritance - so intriguing, can’t wait for episode three #TheInheritance," as a fourth agreed: "Episode two went very well - great plot, script and acting. This series is shaping up nicely. #TheInheritance."

A fifth viewer, meanwhile, said: "Love a drama in which I suspect just about everyone #TheInheritance."

© Channel 5 Jemima Rooper, Gaynor Faye and Robert James-Collier in The Inheritance

For those who are yet to tune in, the four-part drama follows three siblings, Daniel, Sian and Chloe, whose lives are turned upside down when their father, Dennis, dies unexpectedly. Things go from bad to worse when the children realise that their dad left the children nothing in his will.

When they discover that Dennis has left everything to a mystery woman named Susan they embark on a dangerous journey to figure out if his death was truly an accident. The synopsis explains further: "As the siblings begin to question everything they thought they knew about their father, they become increasingly suspicious that this woman, Susan had something to do with his death.

© Channel 5 Samantha Bond as Susan in The Inheritance

"So, a family who look harmonious and loving starts to show the cracks borne of years of secrets and jealousy. Secrets are exploded, relationships are ripped apart, and lives are lost. As the siblings try desperately to claw back their inheritance and make sense of what is happening around them… asking the question, is blood really thicker than water?"

There are many familiar faces making up the cast of The Inheritance. Robert James-Collier plays the part of Daniel, Gaynor Faye plays Sian and Jemima Rooper plays Chloe. The children's father is played by Larry Lamb and Susan is played by Samantha Bond.

© Channel 5 The cast of Channel 5's The Inheritance

Samantha appeared on Monday's episode of Loose Women to talk about her role in The Inheritance. "It's all complicated because the children's mother didn't die until three or four years ago, so Susan has been a secret for a very, very long time. What's really great about it, is everyone has got a secret and only some people know the other people's."

© Channel 5 Robert James-Collier as Daniel in The Inheritance

Talking about how impressed she was by the script, Samantha continued: "It always starts with what's on the page. Because if it's not on the page then you can't make it up. And this one was incredible. It's very wordy, it's very complicated… who is telling the truth and who isn't?

"It's so wordy, [the cast] would meet in the bar and go through and through the scripts, and then about 8 o'clock we'd go for dinner, and at about 9 o'clock we'd go back to the bar and work again."