Meet the cast of Channel 5's The Inheritance, including Downton Abbey stars

Channel 5's new thriller series, The Inheritance, premieres on Monday night, telling the story of three siblings, Daniel, Sian and Chloe, whose lives are turned upside down when their father unexpectedly dies and leaves everything to a mystery woman.

As they embark on a dangerous journey to figure out what happened to their father, long-buried family secrets come to the surface.

The four-part series features a star-studded cast, including actors from Downton Abbey and Gavin and Stacey. Read on to find out more.

The cast of The Inheritance

Robert James-Collier as Daniel

Robert James-Collier plays Daniel, whose father, Dennis, unexpectedly dies. Daniel owns a restaurant but is in debt and struggling to keep his head above water.

Robert is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his roles as Thomas Barrow in Downton Abbey and as Liam Connor in Coronation Street.

© Channel 5 Robert James-Collier is best known for his role in Downton Abbey

Gaynor Faye as Sian

Gaynor Faye plays Dennis' daughter Sian, who is a single mum who has recently ventured back into the world of dating.

The actress is known for her roles as Judy Mallett in Coronation Street, Megan Macey in Emmerdale and Lauren Harris in Fat Friends.

© Channel 5 Gaynor Faye plays Sian

Jemima Rooper as Chloe

Jemima Rooper plays Dennis' other daughter, Chloe, who is married with kids.

The actress has appeared in various major TV shows, including The Split, Death in Paradise and Silent Witness. She is perhaps best recognised for her role as Medusa in the fantasy series, Atlantis.

© Channel 5 Jemima Rooper is known for playing Medusa in Atlantis

Larry Lamb as Dennis

Larry Lamb plays Dennis, the father of Daniel, Sian and Chloe who dies unexpectedly.

The actor is known and loved for playing Mick Shipman in the popular BBC comedy, Gavin and Stacey, and is also known for portraying Archie Mitchell in EastEnders.

© Channel 5 Larry Lamb plays Dennis

Samantha Bond as Susan

Samantha Bond plays Susan, a mysterious woman whose involvement in Dennis' death is questioned by his children.

Samantha has an impressive list of TV and film credits to her name, and is perhaps best recognised for playing Miss Moneypenny in four James Bond films, as well as for her role as Robert Crawley's sister, Lady Rosamund Painswick, in Downton Abbey. Viewers may also know her as Auntie Angela in the BBC sitcom, Outnumbered.

© Channel 5 Samantha Bond plays mysterious woman Susan

Adil Ray as Pete

Adil Ray plays Chloe's husband Pete.

While many viewers will know Adil as a presenter on ITV's Good Morning Britain, he also created and starred in the BBC One comedy, Citizen Khan. His other acting credits include Channel 4's Ackley Bridge and the 2021 ITV miniseries, Stephen.

© Channel 5 Adil Ray is a presenter and comedian

Who else stars in The Inheritance?

Kevin Whately also appears in the drama as Michael alongside Rory Fleck Byrne as Nathan and Kevin Harvey as Glen.

Rounding out the cast are Rocco Cheetham-Karcz as Charlie, Pauline McLynn as Jenny Roche and Risteard Cooper as DS Morris.

What is The Inheritance about?

The Inheritance follows three siblings, Daniel, Sian and Chloe, who are left reeling after the unexpected death of their father, Dennis.

When they discover that Dennis hasn't left them anything in his will, they endeavour to figure out if his death was truly an accident.

© Channel 5 The series premieres on Monday night

The synopsis continues: "So, a family who look harmonious and loving start to show the cracks borne of years of secrets and jealousy. Secrets are exploded, relationships ripped apart, and lives lost.

"As the siblings try desperately to claw back their inheritance and make sense of what is happening around them…asking the question, is blood really thicker than water?"

The Inheritance premieres on Channel 5 on Monday 4 September at 9pm.