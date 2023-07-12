Channel 5 has a brand new drama with a familiar face at the helm. Heat, which began on Tuesday evening, is a four-part series starring Danny Dyer which is set against the backdrop of Australia's bushfire season.

Two families come together for their annual holiday, but soon, trouble starts to unfold and secrets come to the surface. It seems that the first episode, however, has left those watching at home divided on what they thought of the opening episode.

WATCH: Danny Dyer shares glimpse of new series, Heat

Taking to social media, many were quick to heap praise on the thriller series and lead actor Danny, who shot scenes for Heat Down Under almost immediately after wrapping his role as Mick Carter on EastEnders.

One person wrote: "Surprised to enjoy #heat @channel5_tv tonight. Plot with several twists and more to come no doubt!" A second echoed the positivity, tweeting: "@MrDDyer Loved the first episode of #Heat tonight! Quality television, quality drama - can't wait for next week."

Danny Dyer leads the cast of Heat on Channel 5

A third candidly said: "Knowing the usual #channel5 fare, it will be well cast, but with a lack-lustre script and terrible finale, the watch crew for the dramas is always fun. So, of course I'm going to check out #heat."

A fourth was equally impressed, commenting: "#Heat is good, I'm excited, I know why Danny left #eastenders now, broaden the horizons, by the way recognise half the cast, I'm guessing you do to, is really good, love a drama, nice one #ch5."

Heat on Channel 5 will air across four nights

However, it wasn't all rave reviews as others were left feeling a little lack lustre after watching the first episode of Heat. "#Heat Sorry Channel 5 not impressed same droll acting Eastender goes to the outback, I'll be glad when the fire starts," said a viewer.

Another added: "Tried #heat on channel 5, managed 15 mins. Dyer by lead, dire by nature." A third, meanwhile, tweeted: "No, sorry. I don't really like Danny Dyer as an actor. I like him when he's himself on chat shows and such like. But not acting #Heat."

Darren McMullen and Danny Dyer in Heat on Channel 5

For those yet to tune in, the synopsis for Heat explains that the show "unfolds against the backdrop of the looming Australian bushfire season when two families, who are long-time friends, venture to a secluded home for a summer vacation. As secrets and lies unravel it becomes a tinderbox – and not everyone will make it out alive."

The show tells the story of two families on a holiday that goes wrong

Starring alongside Danny in the show are Pia Miranda, Darren McMullen, Jane Allsop, Olympia Valance, Richie Morris, Hunter Hayden and more.

The remaining three episodes of Heat will air on consecutive nights this week on Channel 5 at 9pm.