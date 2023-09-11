Ralf Little has opened up about the idea of his Death in Paradise character, DI Neville Parker, getting his own spin-off show should the detective ever leave the fictional island of Saint Marie – and his comments are sure to get fans excited.

The actor, who is very active and engaged with his fans on social media, took to an Instagram Live for another of his Q&As when he was asked by a follower if a Neville spin-off was on the cards.

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals 'painful' part of filming show

The Two Pints of Lager actor began: "Well, fingers crossed hey? I mean, there's been no plans discussed for the future either way yet, but if the day comes when I actually have to leave the show, let's hope they've, fingers crossed, got plans for me for another one."

Ralf, who joined the beloved BBC murder mystery series in 2020, continued: "I want to suggest something like Death in the Maldives, although you're not really going to improve on this much are you? So, knowing my luck it'll be like Death in Alaska or somewhere really, really cold just because I've been complaining so much about how hot it is maybe just to teach me a lesson."

Although fans would no doubt love the idea of a Neville spin-off, there's not yet a need for one as Ralf does not have plans to leave the show just yet. However, his departure is somewhat inevitable as the BBC programme typically replaces its lead stars every few seasons.

Ralf discussed the idea of him leaving and who might replace him in the Q&A. "I don't know, I have no idea. I'm not going to swerve answering the question but I legit don't know."

He continued: "I don't know which direction they're going to go in, I have honestly no idea and they haven't told me, maybe they don't even know yet."

Fans can rest easy, though, because Ralf admitted that the time hasn't yet come to start thinking about meeting a new detective: "We'll see, that time hasn't come yet but we'll see what happens."

Ralf, along with the rest of the cast and crew, have been filming series 13 in Guadeloupe since earlier this summer and are set to wrap production at the end of October.

After the success of last years festive episodes, fans can look forward to another Christmas special this year before the new series lands on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in January 2024.

In a previous Q&A shared on Instagram, Ralf shared a bit more detail on what fans can expect from the new episodes. "More of the same, the stuff that we know and love," he said.

"Puzzles and mysteries and Neville being a little bit hapless in most areas of his life but when it comes to solving murders, absolutely bang on it."

He added further: "We're going to try and pick up with the tone at the end of series 12. We really tried to push the boat out with series 12 in terms of, not just solving a mystery every week and moving on but over the course of a series, really trying to find challenges for the main characters, trying to find things for them to overcome emotionally.

"Neville was faced with his biggest ever challenge, he was sent to prison, and he was framed. So, we took a bit of a leap with that last year, and it worked out really well and people seemed to really enjoy it and we thought we made a really good show. So, there's going to be more of that this year, more challenges for the characters."