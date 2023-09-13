Today's Hoda Kotb celebrates finding love with emotional message

Hoda Kotb's recent heartwarming Instagram post captivated countless hearts. The Today show host, known for her genuine emotions and heartfelt interactions, shared a touching note on what love really looks like.

The posted page from a book eloquently read: "People don't always say I love you. Sometimes it sounds like: Be safe. Did you eat? Call me when you get home. I made this."

The resonance was evident as fans poured in, expressing how much they connected with the sentiment, commenting "so true" and "love this."

The theme of love didn't end there. In a lively session with co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda delved into the world of celebrity love affairs, fantasizing about the glamorous idea of marrying a movie star.

The playful discussion was prompted by recent news about Chris Evans, 42, reportedly tying the knot with Alba Baptista, 26, in a serene Cape Cod ceremony.

Chris, who was notably named People's Sexiest Man Alive last November, has been in the limelight ever since, especially with his romantic affiliations.

Hoda Kotb

However, how would it feel to be with someone constantly under the public eye, receiving continuous admiration? Hoda, 59, mused: "Would I like it if everyone kept saying to me, 'Boy, you're lucky'? I'm not sure if that's for me."

Jenna voiced similar concerns, pointing out that such constant attention might make one wonder: "What about me? Aren't they lucky too?" However, she did admit having a soft corner for Evans, describing him as rugged and not just a "pretty face."

© NBC Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in the Today Show studios

The duo also took a moment to appreciate how Chris managed to maintain privacy around his relationship with Baptista. Hoda noted: "We haven't seen much about them, and maybe that's the secret sauce. Keeping the world out."

Jenna, who has experienced firsthand the challenges of living in the public eye, opined that deciding what to share and what to keep private is a tightrope walk.

© NBC Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

"With maturity, you realize you don't need to divulge everything. There's a beauty in retaining the sacredness of some moments," she remarked.

Jenna, a mother of three and wife to Henry Hager, expressed admiration for the couple’s ability to have a private wedding.

Drawing from personal experiences, Hoda, who ended her engagement with Joel Schiffman last year, stressed the importance of maintaining a balance in sharing relationship details.

© NBC Hoda Kotb loves a good debate on Today

Referring to hypothetical interviews, she illustrated how constant queries and repetitive answers about a partner might diminish the personal significance of those feelings.

"Repeating a story or sentiment too often might rob it of its genuine essence," she shared.

As they wrapped up the discussion, Jenna playfully asked Hoda, "Could you handle marrying the Sexiest Man Alive?", adding a layer of jest to their profound conversation and extending congratulations to the alleged newlywed stars.