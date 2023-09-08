Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie 'overjoyed' as they announce emotional new beginning on Today

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were overjoyed on Friday September 8 to reveal that their Today family was growing with Laura Jarrett named as the new Weekend Today anchor alongside Peter Alexander.

"She is smart as heck and cool as hell," Peter told viewers, as Laura praised the Today Show for having "everything." sharing: "Where else but the Today Show can you hold a wedding in the plaza, interview a news maker, eats Jenni's Ice Cream… it has everything."

© NBC Laura and Peter will host Weekend Today

Laura and Peter will also be returning to Studio 1A in New York City, and Savannah called for the pair to "cut loose, we want to see dance parties on Saturday, have fun!"

The Weekend Today show is a mix of hard news and lighter pieces for the weekend audience, and Laura, 39, added: "What is so exciting about Today is you get to bring our whole selves to the jobs – we're lawyers, we're moms, we're parents, we like to cook."

Hoda also praised Laura and shared: "When Laura walked in here not too long ago, the new kid in school, something just clicked. I knew from the minute you walked into the make up room, 'there is something about her I love.' You are a great human being."

Dylan Dreyer then came out into the studio to deliver champagne and welcome the pair to New York with goodie bags featuring Today Show swag.

Laura is the daughter of Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Obama, and is married to Tony Balkissoon, the Vice President and Executive Counsel at John Jay College of Criminal Justice The pair are parents to four-year-old son James and daughter June, one.

Her children appeared in a congratulatory video in which James sweetly said: "I love you, I hope to see you on the Today Show."

Laura has previously thanked Savannah for heloing her to make the move from law to television: "She was one of the people that I talked to who I knew had a legal background and was able to make that pivot. She encouraged me so much, and said, ‘You can always go back to being a lawyer, but don’t you want to have more fun?’ She was so supportive, and I think back to that moment a lot. I think back to where I would be if I hadn’t taken the plunge.”

Laura is taking over from Kristen Welker who has moved to host Meet The Press. She is a former attorney who graduated from Harvard Law School before moving into television where she covered the Supreme Court and U.S. Department of Justice for CNN.

© Teresa Kroeger Valerie Jarrett (L) and Laura Jarrett attend the Garden Brunch ahead of the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 29, 2017

The new Today appointment comes after she was recently named the new head of the justice beat at NBC News; Peter, 47, is the network's chief White House correspondent.

It is thought that the new pairing was strategic as NBC looks ahead to the 2024 election, where President Joe Biden is expected to run again for a second term, and former President Donald Trump – who is currently facing four different indictments – will also look to take the Republican nomination.

"Given the overlap of law and politics, I think we are perfectly positioned heading into 2024,” Laura said in a statement. "I’m excited for what [Alexander} and I can both bring to that coverage.”