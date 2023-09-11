Today Show hosts depart the studio for inspiring reason that breaks their norm

The renowned hosts of NBC's Today Show may best be known for their appearances every Monday to Friday, but that doesn't mean that work sleeps on the weekends.

The show's staple meteorologist, Al Roker, took to his Instagram feed to share glimpses of the hosts' latest assignment over the weekend, as they banded together for a trip away from their famed studio at Rockefeller Center.

The foursome of Al, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin took time off on their Sundays to hit up the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for a feature on the New York Giants football team.

The Today anchors all even got their own little makeovers for the project, each sporting bright orange jerseys with their names and a number.

The group got together with NFL legend Eli Manning to team up with the Tackle Kids Cancer initiative and invited a few children bravely battling the disease to join them in tailgating an NFL Sunday Football game.

In the midst of their work with the Giants and Eli, they were surprised by none other than reigning US Open champ Coco Gauff.

Al shared the most heartwarming clip of the anchors reacting excitedly to Coco's appearance from the bleachers and they all enthusiastically strut down the field to greet and embrace her ahead of her exclusive appearance on the show the following day.

Alongside a selfie of the group on the field, Al adoringly wrote: "Talk about a team. Fitting on the field of the @nygiants 'cause I get to work with these giants."

Savannah shared a selfie of herself with Hoda and wrote: "Great day tailgating for a good cause with Eli Manning + look who we ran into!!"

Fans left enthusiastic comments on their post like: "Move over Brady, Roker's the true GOAT," and: "I start work at 7 am .. you definitely know I'm recording right now before I go to bed .. Can't wait to come home and watch."

One of their fans even wondered: "I wonder if they really ever have a day off when they're not working," while one of their followers added: "Thank you for supporting a great cause!"

The hosts are back and busy as ever on the new season of NBC's long-running morning news show, after several of them took time off over the summer to spend with their respective families.

Even after their return, they've been saddled with other duties which saw them spend more time away from work. Soon after the show's new Fall season began, Hoda left an airing of the show midway to take her daughters to their first day of school.

The very next day was Savannah's turn to do the same for her own two children. And over the weekend, right before their Sunday football assignment, Al and his wife Deborah Roberts headed down to Connecticut to attend the wedding of Deborah's colleague and their friend from a rival network, Good Morning America's Robin Roberts.

