Outlander's Caitríona Balfe breaks social media silence with heartbreaking plea to fans

Outlander star Caitríona Balfe has broken her social media silence. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress penned an urgent plea to fans as she encouraged them to donate to Choose Love, a non-profit organisation that supports refugees and displaced people globally.

Sharing a link to the Morocco Earthquake emergency fundraiser, Caitríona wrote: "Please help if you can." The star is notoriously private and rarely posts on the platform, however, she has used Instagram to advocate for charities close to her heart in the past, as well as revealing updates on Outlander.

Prior to her latest post, Caitríona was last active on Instagram in July, when she shared a heartbreaking tribute to the late singer, Sinéad O'Connor, following her passing.

Caitríona's absence from social media over the past two months could be related to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes which are continuing in Hollywood. Currently, members of the guild are encouraged to refrain from promoting any of their film or television projects on social media, depending on whether they fall under certain contracts.

Additionally, Caitríona has been on hiatus from Outlander, so hasn't had updates to share from set. Speaking to RadioTimes.com in June, Caitríona confirmed that production on the upcoming eighth and final season has been delayed.

Asked when the final instalment would be released, the actress replied: "Well, we had a date. And now with the writers' strike, who knows? So we have to just wait and see."

She continued: "That's obviously a big thing that's going on at the moment Stateside and that may change things. But you know, it's too early to start speculating about that."

Back in August, HELLO! caught up with executive producer Maril Davis, who gave fans a more recent update on production. "We're just on hold at the moment," she said. "We were in the writers' room for season eight and the prequel, and now everything's on hold. I hope it gets resolved quickly."

In the meantime, however, fans can rest assured that Outlander will be back with the remaining episodes of season seven.

Maril also explained that they had always intended for series seven to have a mid-season break. "We certainly built it assuming it would [break] after the eighth episode," she said. "I know it's really hard for fans. I don't know all of the reasons that these splits are done. But all I can say is buckle your seat belt. The wait will be worth it.

"It gives us more time to re-hash things! Honestly, Outlander is all about anticipation. Starting season one, the seven episodes it took to get Jamie and Claire to their marriage and, the anticipation of this season is with Jamie seeing his son William. Outlander is all about anticipation and that's what Droughtlander is about too!"