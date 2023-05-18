Lockwood & Co star Ruby Stokes breaks social media silence after Netflix show cancelled

Lockwood & Co fans have been left devastated after Netflix confirmed that they would be cancelling the popular supernatural series after just one season. The show starred Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati and Ruby Stokes as a trio of ghost hunters – with Ruby dropping out of her role in Bridgerton for the show.

Although the actress has yet to discuss the sad news that the show has been cancelled, she recently broke her social media silence by posting Instagram stories, including a snap of her broken Charlotte Tilbury palette, with joking that it still worked with a snap of herself walking down the street.

WATCH: Are you a fan of Lockwood and Co?

Although fans are deeply disappointed by the news, they have already rallied to save the show by taking it to a different network with an online petition and the hashtag #SaveLockwoodandCo.

One person wrote: "I'm in my rabid fan era and I'm still salty about Netflix's decision to cancel #LockwoodandCo so more shade tweets to come."

© Photo Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh Ruby played Lucy on the show

A second wrote: "Cannot believe Netflix cancelled Lockwood and Co. I’m devastated. I really needed another season. They keep canceling all the cool unique stuff. I’m so sick of starting another show, getting attached to it, just for it to be cancelled. I really need someone to #SaveLockwoodandCo."

A third person posted: "u guys this is blowing my mind. 10k ??? trending??? we were barely hitting 1.5k daily but now this?? This cancellation might be just what the show needed to take off in the right way. we WILL save Lockwood and Co. we WILL get them back. I just know it."

She previously starred as Francesca in Bridgerton

The show's creator Jonathan Strand shared the sad news with fans, writing: "I'm sad that we won’t get a chance to see more of Lucy, Lockwood and George on screen, but this is a time to celebrate what an utterly brilliant show Complete Fiction and Netflix have made.

MORE: The real reason Netflix canceled Lockwood & Co. - and fans are furious

MORE: How true to real life is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?





"The whole cast was simply perfect, and Ruby, Cameron and Ali were utterly sensational from first frame to last, investing every moment with grace, wit, pathos and sensitivity. Watching them bring my characters to life was a dream come true for me… I also want to thank the fans who have supported the show so superbly over these past few months."

The show has been cancelled after season one

Ruby left Bridgerton, where she played Francesca, to concentrate on her role as Lucy on the show. The series' showrunner Chris Van Dusen said at the time: "I love Francesca, but we lost her midway through Season two. exhausting all other options, she unfortunately had to come out due to reasons beyond our control."

Speaking about it herself, the star told What to Watch: "Something about Lucy spoke to me. It was a chance to explore a very different character and I’ve learned a great deal playing a young adult at the helm of a show. I just felt it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down!"

However, Ruby has a seriously exciting series in the works alongside Samantha Morton. The Burning Girls is a novel adaptation set to be released on Paramount+, and we can't wait!

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.