13 celebrities rumoured to be joining I'm a Celebrity 2023

The summer is practically over which means one thing: I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is just around the corner. The reality show, hosted by the loveable Ant and Dec, usually premieres in November, but we couldn't be more excited about who the jungle will be welcoming this year - and already have plenty of thoughts on who might be taking part.

There are many familiar names from British television that are circulating the rumour mill. So, who is a potential campmate for this year? Keep reading to see 13 stars who could be heading Down Under.

WATCH: Susanna Reid drops hint about joining I'm a Celebrity 2023

Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson is no stranger to reality television or ITV so she could be the perfect fit for the jungle this year. The former Big Brother winner has stepped up in her role on daytime TV show This Morning in the wake of Phillip Schofield's exit after 20 years, appearing regularly alongside Holly Willoughby. We think Josie would go down a treat with viewers.

© Instagram Josie won the eleventh series of Big Brother in 2010

Liz Truss

Could former Prime Minister Liz Truss be heading Down Under? She certainly wouldn't be the first politician to enter the jungle and try their hand at Bushtucker trials. What's more, I'm a Celebrity isn't afraid of injecting a little controversy in their lineup after bringing in former Health Secretary Matt Hancock to the show last year.

© Leon Neal Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives to launch The Growth Commission

Olivia Atwood

Poor Olivia came so close to living her jungle dream last year but sadly had to pull out just days into her journey after falling sick. Because of that, we think it's only fair that the former Love Island finalist be given a second shot and it seems bosses are reportedly keen to follow through. Fingers crossed!

Could Olivia be heading back to the jungle?

Alan Halsall

Coronation Star Alan Halsall is reportedly due to jet to Australia at the end of the year and we think he'd be a great addition to the cast. If the Tyrone Dobbs actor does indeed join the show, he'll be following in the footsteps of his co-stars, Simon Gregson and Andy Whyment.

© Jeff Spicer Alan Halsall attends the ITV Palooza! held at The Royal Festival Hall

Danny Cipriani

Rugby player Danny Cipriani has made headlines recently after releasing his memoir and opening up about his past love life and former partners including Katie Price and Kelly Brook. Bosses are reportedly hoping that he spills some showbiz secrets if he were to join the camp.

© David Rogers Danny Cipriani

Frankie Dettori

Could Frankie Dettori be galloping into the Australian jungle? The jockey, who is set to retire from professional horse racing soon, is thought to be a big signing for the reality show and, fittingly, the bookies are placing odds on him taking part.

© Alan Crowhurst Frankie Dettori celebrates after riding Absurde to win

Susanna Reid

In a video posted to GMB's official Instagram account, Susanna marked 20 years of hosting breakfast television by answering a series of questions posed by fans - including if she’d ever go on I’m a Celeb. She responded: "Never say never!" So, 2023 then?!

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain'

The Vivienne

Although The Vivienne has had plenty of reality show experience as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner and having appeared in Dancing on Ice, the star has said that she would love to go onto I’m a Celebrity! Chatting on Lorraine about going into the jungle, the star said: "I've never thought about it but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be… Get me to that jungle, what a great life opportunity. I am all for that!"

Denise Van Outen

Denise previously said that she might do I’m a Celebrity for her 50th birthday, and guess what? The star turned 49 in May, meaning that she could take part this year ahead of the big 5-0 in 2024! Chatting to The Sun while the show was being shot in Wales, she explained: “I will do it at some point. I think I'm a Celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something nice to do. I am a lot more jungle vibes than castle vibes, to be honest."

© Photo: Getty Images

Tom Holland

We can dream, can’t we? While he might be a little busy filming blockbusters, Spider-Man himself Tom has said he would "love" to join the jungle on I’m a Celebrity, telling LadBible: "I would be alright in the small spaces and good at the athletic challenges." However, he admitted that he has a short temper so could likely "find some of the people in there very irritating", and that he would find the eating challenges "difficult". Same Tom, same.

Judi Love

Judi revealed that she wasn’t taken part in the 2022 version of the show in her OK! Column, writing: "I'm all for trying new things, but I'd need a lot of hypnotherapy sessions before I agree to that… I'm most excited about the fact that the show is moving back to Australia after all this time - it's going to be so much fun seeing how the contestants handle the spiders, crocodiles and creepy crawlies!" Who knows, maybe 2023 will be her year to face some fears!

© Photo: Getty Images

Phil Taylor

Way back in 2017, Darts champion Phil opened up about wanting to take part in the show, telling the Mirror: "I would like to do the jungle – I'm not so sure about Strictly, although it would do me the world of good and get me fit… But if I was asked to do the jungle, and it fits in with my schedule, I would love to have a crack at it." What are you waiting for, ITV?!

Will Mellor

After wowing on Strictly, could Will be visiting the jungle next? Chatting to HELLO! back in 2021, Will’s close friend and podcast co-star Ralf Little revealed that the pair had discussed it, explaining: "Will [Mellor] and I talked about it on the podcast and... [he] said [he'd go on] I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! I was like, 'Really?'.

"Will said, 'It's the biggest and why not?' So I said I'd be quite interested in Dancing on Ice, just for the fact that you're learning an entirely new skill. You go in not able to ice skate and you'd come out being able to do triple axles or whatever they do. So let's just say right now, I don't have any particular plans to be doing one, but never say never."