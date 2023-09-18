​Love at First Sight viewers saying same thing about new Netflix rom-com

Netflix's latest rom-com, Love at First Sight, premiered on the streaming platform over the weekend and it's safe to say it went down a storm with viewers.

The film, which is based on the young adult novel, The Statistical Odds of Love at First Sight, by Jennifer E. Smith, stars White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson and Bohemian Rhapsody's Ben Hardy as young twentysomethings who meet on an international flight.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix’s Love at First Sight

The synopsis reads: "Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable — but love has a way of defying the odds."

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers praised the feel-good film, with one person writing: "#LoveAtFirstSight is everything you want it to be, and more. Romcoms are baaaack baby!!!!!" while another added: "Ok, #LoveAtFirstSight is absolute perfection! Loved every second of this film. It's now my favorite rom-com of the year."

© Netflix Haley Lu Richardson as Hadley Sullivan and Ben Hardy as Oliver Jones

A third fan commented: "#LoveAtFirstSight is one of the of cutest movies I've seen in a long time! I loved it!!!!"

Other viewers commented on the performances of the two leads and applauded their on-screen chemistry. "The CHEMISTRY between Ben Hardy and Haley Lu is CRAZY, one thing about them is they will ALWAYS slay their roles #LoveAtFirstSight," wrote on fan, while another added: "This movie is so cute and tender, makes me believe in love again, the chemistry between Hayley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy is 10/10."

© Netflix Viewers praised the film

A third person tweeted: "We're going to need more movies with Haley Lu Richardson & Ben Hardy together because like - THE CHEMISTRY!"

Many also called for a sequel to the film. "Beautiful. We are going to need a sequel," penned one viewer, while another added: "#LoveAtFirstSight was beautiful!!! It was so unexpected too. Great dialogue, perfect cast and heartwarming story. More of this please!!!"

What is Love at First Sight about?

Love at First Sight follows two young strangers Oliver and Hadley who form a romantic connection after being seated together on a flight from New York to London.

However, upon landing in London, the pair lose each other in customs.

© Netflix The film follows two twentysomethings Hadley and Oliver

"The probability of ever finding each other again seems impossible, but love – and London – may have a way of defying the odds," teases the synopsis.

Who stars in Love at First Sight?

Ben Hardy and Haley Lu Richardson star as Oliver and Hadley.

Oliver is a data-driven statistics major from the UK while Hadley is travelling from New York City to London for her father's wedding.

© Netflix Jameela Jamil as Narrator

Meanwhile, Catastrophe star Rob Delaney plays Hadley's father, Andrew and Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones's Diary) portrays Oliver's mother, Tess.

Rounding out the cast is Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as Narrator.