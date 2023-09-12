The wait for Virgin River ended when season five finally landed on Netflix last week. Die-hard fans of the show (including us) have wasted no time in diving into the new episodes which once again star Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in the leading roles.

But it seems that one plot twist which occurred early in the season left many viewers at home rather confused. Warning! Spoilers ahead for the first three episodes of Virgin River…

WATCH: The official trailer for Virgin River season five

In the first two episodes of Virgin River, viewers were reunited with Paige (Lexa Doig) after her dramatic return at the end of season four. Preacher (Colin Lawrence) and his former flame soon realised that their feelings for each other were still there – leading him to cut off his romance with Julia (Lucia Walters).

But things took a turn when Paige decided that she and her son, Christopher, couldn't stay in Virgin River due to the trauma they've faced in the past. In episode two, the couple had an emotional goodbye as Paige thanked him for being a pillar of support for her family.

MORE: Virgin River fans share concern for beloved character's fate in new season

MORE: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge 'trying really hard to stay busy' amid season six disappointment

© Netflix Paige returned at the end of season four

Fans, however, were confused by the plot twist and took to social media to give their thoughts. One person wrote on Twitter, now known as X: "What was the purpose of bringing Paige back, only for her to leave? Why can't Preacher be happy without baggage or complications? Why?"

Another agreed: "Paige did all that running and had Preacher taking care of her son, putting his life in danger to save her and even left the new woman he was dating and now she can't stay in #VirginRiver??? Oh, girl please."

© Netflix Preacher and Paige had an emotional goodbye

A third wrote: "Preacher broke up with his girlfriend to date Paige just for her to move away a day later #virginriver," as a fourth said: "Paige's whole storyline on this show has been dumb since season two. Like how they handled her killing Wes. It was so obviously self-defence. Everything after wasn't even necessary. Like was all this because they couldn't keep Lexa on the show full-time #VirginRiver."

A fifth asked: "How many times does Paige need to say goodbye and leave? Just be done with her storyline already. It's boring #VirginRiver."

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel in Virgin River

What else is there to expect from Virgin River season five? This is what the synopsis teases: "Season five features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart.

Jack and Mel in Virgin River season five

"Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations - with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine.

"And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."