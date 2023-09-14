Virgin River's Martin Henderson thanks fans for support amid season five return

Martin Henderson is enjoying some downtime in New Zealand following the release of Virgin River's fifth season, and while the actor is unable to promote the show due to SAG-AFTRA guidelines, he has thanked fans for their support.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor shared a couple of snaps from his adventures Down Under, but it was his heartfelt caption that sparked a reaction from fans. "Soakin' in the green of NZ bush. And blessed by the presence of a Kererū (New Zealand Wood Pigeon)," wrote Martin.

"I love to be immersed in the simple yet overflowing abundance of nature. It heals. It inspires. Thank you for all the kind messages of late. Love you guys x."

© Instagram Martin is enjoying some time off in New Zealand

Shortly after posting, the TV star was inundated with comments from fans, who praised Martin's latest performance as well as the gripping storylines in Virgin River."Thanks for the great entertainment……Best wishes and continue to enjoy beautiful NZ," wrote one.

"We all love you too Martin. Have just binge watched season 5 and loved it. Waiting for the next 2 [episodes]. Hope you make many many more series, it's such a feelgood series," added another.

© Instagram The star shared his gratitude with fans

Meanwhile, a third penned:"THE best show on Netflix of all time. Every character, every scene. I'm obsessed and cannot get enough of this show. And you're all so fantastic and normal outside of the show > and who doesn't love a Kiwi. Thanks for the greatest entertainment ever."

Martin, who is originally from Auckland, has returned home to New Zealand amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood. Just last week, the 48-year-old shared a selfie on the day of Virgin River's season five premiere. However, once again, he was unable to directly mention or promote the show.

"Just woke up and figured I'd say hi and hope everyone is having a great day," he wrote in the caption.

While Martin appears to be enjoying his time in New Zealand, fans would love to see him back on the Virgin River set in Vancouver.

© Netflix Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River

Back in August, Martin's co-star Alexandra Breckenridge explained that due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, neither she nor her co-stars are able to go back to work or discuss anything "work-related" on social media, confirming that production on season six is still on hold.

Addressing her followers from her kitchen at her Georgia home, she said: "I feel like I've been cooking since I got back from dropping off my daughter at school. I'm trying to do something fun and creative with my time because SAG is on strike and I can't go back to work and I can't even talk about work.

"So, if all y'all are trying to send me messages asking about work-related things, I can't answer you and I'm really sorry about that."

Additionally, Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrea, shared an update back in May, explaining that filming for season six would begin as soon as the strike has come to an end, which industry insiders predict will be in the fall.