Virgin River fans have been left divided by a heartbreaking storyline involving Jack and Mel in the new season.

The characters, played by actors Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge respectively, faced a devastating turn of events and some fans have been unhappy about how Jack dealt with the situation.

Warning! Major spoilers ahead for Virgin River season five…

WATCH: The trailer for Virgin River season 5

The on-screen couple, who got engaged at the end of season four, started the new season in pure bliss with a wedding to plan and a baby on the way. But things took a heartbreaking turn when Mel suffered a miscarriage.

Upon seeing blood while in the bathroom at the clinic, she performed a sonogram on herself and was devastated to learn that there was no heartbeat. In between that and the dramatic scenes involving the wildfire which engulfed Virgin River, Mel later told Jack the sad news but some viewers were unimpressed with how he took it.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in Virgin River

One person wrote on Reddit: "I don't like how Jack immediately wanted to start trying again after Mel just went through what she went through and, in my opinion, guilt-tripped her into possibly wanting to try again even after she said she was sure her body was telling her not too."

Another echoed this, adding on social media: "Jack needs to step away from Mel, give her space and look at the bigger picture." A third agreed, commenting: "This annoying that Jack is trying to push Mel. Give her a break for a while. Let her heal in all ways, and maybe talk about it in six months. #VirginRiver #VirginRiver5."

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in Virgin River

A fourth meanwhile added: "I don't know if jack is that much of a catch. He never takes Mel's thoughts and opinions into consideration. He keeps pushing her and pushing her. #VirginRiver #VirginRiver5."

However, others were more sympathetic to the character. One fan explained: "I think Jack was the most supportive, loving and kind partner for Mel during their loss. Communication is so important and I think they handled it beautifully. I just love how they suffered through this together. It was a testament to their love story. I am still hurt and disappointed but am hopeful for them."

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River

A second agreed with this point of view, writing: "Jack and Mel have been through so many trials and tribulations. It’s so beautiful how they are always there for each other through it all #VirginRiver." A third said: "I'm really upset about what happened to Mel, I just wish they gave her what she wanted so badly."

Virgin River has a huge fanbase, so it's no wonder that many have been sharing their thoughts about the new season.

© Netflix Mel and Jack have faced many ups and downs in the show

Elsewhere in the new series, Lizzie and Denny take their romance to the next level, Hope tries desperately to reinstate herself as Mayor, Brie takes her sexual assault to trial, and Preacher has his heart broken again when Paige returns with Christopher only to leave Virgin River once again.