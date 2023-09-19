Kelly Ripa shares exciting career announcement after teasing retirement plans

The multi-talented Kelly Ripa is taking the entertainment world by storm with not just one, but two announcements this week.

The 52-year-old dynamo has hinted at a new chapter in her career while also teasing fans about her future retirement plans from the iconic morning show, Live with Kelly and Mark.

Kelly, who has been a prominent figure on the show since 2001, stoked the flames of anticipation on Sunday when she took to social media to remind her fans of the upcoming release of her memoir.

Having achieved acclaim with Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories that hit the shelves in September 2022, she announced the much-awaited paperback version of the New York Times bestseller.

She posted an enticing glimpse of the book's cover on her Instagram Story, showcasing her poised in a chic black blouse and a floaty pink skirt. The caption on her post read: "New in paperback in 2 days! An instant New York Times bestseller. Pre-order now!"

© Instagram Kelly Ripa's new book

But that's not all. On the same day, Kelly gave her followers a sneak peek into another thrilling endeavor - her game show, Generation Gap.

In a shared trailer for the upcoming episode, fans learned that not only will they be treated to another exhilarating round of entertainment, but it will also be the season finale.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California

"Time flies when you're having fun! The legendary #GenerationGap season finale is coming to a screen near you this Thursday on ABC!" read the caption, signaling the culmination of yet another successful season.

This burst of activity and the recent promotions of ventures outside Live have rekindled speculations about Kelly's retirement plans.

Kelly Ripa shows off her impressively toned arms at the Oscars

In a candid conversation with Purist magazine, she opened up about contemplating the end of her tenure on the show. "I don’t intend to work at this job for the rest of my life," Kelly shared.

She added: "I do talk about retirement with great interest, but right now I’m very happy, especially working with Mark."

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on family vacation with their three children

It's no secret that Kelly's husband, Mark Consuelos, who also shares the screen with her as a co-host, plays a significant role in her life. Their bond, which has stood the test of time, is often the subject of heartwarming discussions.

Speaking about transitioning into the phase of being empty-nesters, with their children Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20, now leading their lives, Kelly reflected on the joy of rediscovering her relationship with Mark.

"You rediscover each other as a couple," she commented, hinting at the exciting times ahead: "We talk about vacations and where we want to retire. It’s a really exciting time.”