Kelly Ripa's fans say the same thing as she takes time off Live with husband Mark Consuelos

Over the latter half of the past week, Mark Consuelos was seen without his wife Kelly Ripa by his side on the latest installments of Live with Kelly and Mark.

Instead, Mark, 52, was joined by Bravo mogul and close family friend Andy Cohen on Thursday and Angel star and actress Jenny Mollen on Friday.

So where is Kelly? Well, viewers need not fret, as Mark explained on Thursday that his wife, 52, was simply "off on assignment" and would be back soon.

Fans of the show took to their official social media platforms to explain, however, that they loved the choice to switch it up with their guest co-hosts, particularly Andy.

Many left comments to the tune of: "Mark and Andy y'all are GREAT together, more please!" and: "Love love love Mark and Andy today! They're so funny!" as well as: "I absolutely love these two hosting together!"

While it's unclear where Kelly's assignment took her, she couldn't resist the chance to get on social media and shower her daughter Lola Consuelos, 22, with some love.

© Getty Images Viewers fell in love with Mark and Andy's chemistry

"She's here and she's a summer jam! Congratulations @theyoungestyung you did it," she wrote in tribute to her daughter for releasing her second single, titled 'Divine Timing'.

In an interview with E! News, the recent college graduate opened up about the meaning behind the tune, which follows on her debut single, 'Paranoia Silverlining', which was released almost a year ago.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's family photos throughout the years

"The song is me actually having satirical conversation with divine time because sometimes it comes at the wrong time," Lola explained. "How the universe is looking out for you but maybe not at the right time, sadly."

She talked about finding mentors in her famous parents, who first met on the set of All My Children in 1995 and tied the knot the following year, and their advice to always "be respectful."

© Instagram/Lola Consuelos Lola released the single 'Divine Timing'

"I've always seen them stay really true to themselves and authentic and grounded," Lola said. "That's the best advice and It's not even advice because I have grown up watching them work like that. I am really grateful to have them as built-in mentors, I don't even have to pay for them. They've just been there."

On the inevitable "nepo baby" conversation, she added: "Obviously there's always the elephant in the room of whoever my parents may be, but I'm really lucky that mine aren't in the music industry and they actually know nothing about it.

© Shutterstock "I am really grateful to have them as built-in mentors, I don't even have to pay for them. They've just been there."

"So, of course I'm going to have to prove myself more, but I don't think it makes it any less difficult for me just because they aren't singers," Lola, who studied music and production at New York University, said. "The pressure should be on regardless."