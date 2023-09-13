Mark Consuelos breaks silence on Kelly Ripa’s ‘retirement’ plans

Amidst the buzzing world of TV hosting, Mark Consuelos, 52, has candidly discussed Kelly Ripa's thoughts on her future with LIVE with Kelly & Mark during a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

Mark, a familiar face on TV himself, proudly spoke about Kelly, 52, his wife and co-star, and addressed speculations about her potential exit from Live. He emphasized: “She’s been at that for 23 years. I don't think it's gonna be anytime soon. She’s having a blast now."

Delving deeper into the roots of their careers, Mark reminisced: "She's been working relentlessly since she was around 12 or 13. Starting her career at 18, it’s indeed been a long and rewarding journey.” But he firmly believes that when she decides to step away, no one would be more deserving of the break than her.

Kelly's TV journey has cemented her as a beloved host over the past two decades. Reflecting on this during a conversation with Purist magazine, she was inquired about her consistency with Live despite being self-admittedly risk-averse.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California

Kelly's response was heartfelt: “The risk-averse quality I have probably kept me with the same job for so long. Other offers come along, but I like familiarity. You have me for life when you have me."

However, the commitment doesn't mean an indefinite tenure. She added: "While I discuss retirement with great enthusiasm, I don’t envision myself in this role forever, especially given the joy of working with Mark.”

Kelly and Mark, having shared a life filled with both personal and professional moments, often find themselves musing over their retirement.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark

With their three children - Michael, 26; Lola, 22; and Joaquin, 20 – having flown the nest, Kelly joyfully shared: “It’s a refreshing phase where we’re rediscovering each other. Discussions about vacations and retirement plans are exciting.”

Kelly’s impressive run on Live began alongside the late Regis Philbin. Over the years, her co-hosts have included Michael Strahan, Ryan Seacrest, and now, Mark.

Kelly Ripa shows off her impressively toned arms at the Oscars

Close friend and regular guest host on Live, Ali Wentworth, 58, weighed in on Kelly’s co-hosting journey during an event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

According to Ali, after transitions from Strahan and Seacrest, Mark felt like the natural progression and probably the final co-hosting arrangement. “After having your husband as a co-host, moving on to someone else just doesn’t feel right,” she mused.

© NBC Kelly Ripa waving

However, Ali acknowledges the challenges of balancing a hit show and marriage, especially in the limelight.

She opined: “It’s hard to juggle personal and professional life in such a public domain. My husband, George Stephanopoulos, and I have always managed by keeping these facets separate. It'll be intriguing to watch how Mark and Kelly navigate this blending.”