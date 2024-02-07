Kelly Ripa's son Michael displays very grown-up new look - and she has a lot to say

Kelly Ripa's oldest child, Michael Consuelos, has caused a stir with his latest photo on social media, and she had the best reaction!

The Live with Kelly and Mark star's firstborn was pictured walking around the streets of New York City dressed in a dapper three-piece suit, while holding his glasses in his hand.

"Good evening," he simply captioned the image, which resulted in his mom writing in the comments section: "Wow, so handsome."

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children reveal their different lifestyles

Michael responded: "@kellyripa the suit makes the man," to which the star quipped back: "The man makes the suit."

Michael, 26, is an aspiring actor living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and has already enjoyed a lot of success in his career.

Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos looked smart in a three-piece suit

He's played a younger version of his dad, Mark Consuelos' Riverdale character, Hiram Lodge, most recently in 2021, and also played the role of Petey in Let's Get Physical, a Lifetime movie that was backed by Milojo Productions, his parents Kelly and Mark's production company.

Speaking with People Magazine ahead of the film's release, Michael opened up about what his acting journey has been like so far, and how grateful he was for his parents' help.

Kelly Ripa had the best response to her son's latest look

"I read the script and I really, really enjoyed the character. I thought he was really funny," he said of his role.

He also added: "Also, you know, it was offered to me – and when you are starting out, when something is offered, you take it. It was kind of a no-brainer for me."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with children Lola and Michael - who is his dad's double!

Though he did have his parents help when it came to casting, he maintained that's about as hands-on as they were, admitting that they are in no way "momagers."

Michael has also starred in upcoming drama, Dissocia, playing the role of Mr. Derek Cross.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their three children

The IMDb synopsis for the yet to be released project reads: "A dangerous new prescription drug called Socia uses artificial intelligence to allow people to change their minds and bodies with the swipe of an app."

Kelly and Mark are incredibly proud of all their children. Along with Michael, they share 21-year-old Lola, and 20-year-old Joaquin.

Lola is an aspiring singer who recently graduated from New York University with a degree in music. She's already released two singles, and is currently living her best life between NYC and London, where her boyfriend lives.

© Getty Kelly with her husband Mark Consuelos

Her parents recently revealed on Live that she's spending a lot of time in London as a result of meeting someone over there during her time studying in the UK's capital as part of her study abroad semester back in 2023.

Joaquin, meanwhile, is a student at the University of Michigan, and is the first of Kelly and Mark's children to live away from New York City.

Both Michael and Lola studied close to home, and while the change was hard for the couple - especially as Joaquin's departure made them empty nesters - they very much enjoy going to visit him.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.