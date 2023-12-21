Kelly Ripa's son Michael's appearance leaves fans seriously distracted in new family photo

Kelly Ripa is a doting mom-of-three and was as proud as can be when two of her grown-up children joined her and Mark Consuelos on Live this week.

The TV couple had the pleasure of son Michael, 25, and daughter Lola, 22, visiting them on set and joining in with a festive baking segment.

And while viewers adored watching the family dynamics play out on TV, many were left seriously distracted by Michael's appearance - as he's Mark's twin!

After sharing a photo of them together on social media, comments included: "Did you even participate in the making of Michael?" and "Wow, Michael looks identical to Mark!" as well as "Michael is a clone of Mark!"

Kelly's former Hope and Faith co-star Faith Ford also responded to the picture, simply writing: "Beautiful," while Mark wrote "squad!!"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with children Lola and Michael - who is his dad's double!

Kelly and Mark's youngest son Joaquin, 21, was missing from the episode as he is still in Michigan, where is is studying.

The TV star explained his whereabouts both on the show and in the caption of the picture, writing: "A Christmas cookie miracle brought to you by Michael and Lola. And before you ask…Joaquin is in Michigan."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their children last year at Christmas

Kelly and Mark are no doubt looking forward to having all three of their children home for the holidays by the end of the week.

The celebrity couple live in a beautiful house located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and have gone all out with festive decorations for the holidays.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos started working together on Live in April 2023

Kelly and Mark have lived in their townhouse for over a decade and feel very much at home there.

The expansive property boasts an extravagant foyer that resembles a hotel and a lift to take the family up to their rooftop, where they enjoy hosting their friends and family in the summer months.

The 7,796-square-foot home additionally has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Kelly and Mark are not ones to shy away from decorations and not only do they go all out for Christmas, but Halloween too.

© Instagram Son Joaquin hasn't left Michigan for the holidays yet

Back in October, passers by ended up stopping outside their home after they hired a two-piece band to play songs for the neighbors just days before the 31 October.

The couple asked K. Mikolajczyk and I.Jedynecki - a violist and accordion player - to work their magic, and it looks as if her neighbours were made up, as several people were seen filming the band in the street. The front of the property also had a lot of lifesize Halloween decorations, making it stand out from the rest.

Kelly Ripa's family are incredibly close

As well as their townhouse in the city, Kelly and Mark also have a gorgeous home in the Hamptons, where they spend most weekends. The vacation home is located in close proximity to the ocean and boasts stunning views overlooking the sea.

