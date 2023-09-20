Stephen Graham show pulled from air – here's the real reason why

Sky's hit police series Code 404 has come to an end after three seasons. Confirming the news, Danny Mays, who portrays DI John Majors, spoke to The Sun about the show's cancellation.

Explaining that both he and co-star Stephen Graham were confronted with scheduling issues, Danny said: "We're good friends, Stephen and I, but it would be pretty much impossible to get us back in the same room together because of work commitments.

"We were lucky to get three seasons of Code 404 and had great fun doing it, but it almost certainly won't be coming back."

The comedy, which first aired in 2020, revolves around two investigators, DI John Major (Daniel Mays) and DI Roy Carver (Stephen Graham). After the former is killed in a failed sting operation, his body is used for an Artificial Intelligence project, but after his revival, John's colleagues quickly realise that his AI version lacks any crime-solving instincts.

Anna Maxwell Martin, Rosie Cavaliero and Tracy Ann Oberman were also among the cast, and the series was well received by viewers, with the first season bagging a critic's score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Released in April 2020, amid lockdown, the series actually became Sky's most watched comedy in a decade. While Code 404 had a successful run, it's hardly surprising that Stephen Graham has found it difficult to return to set.

The actor, 50, is busier than ever, and he's got several projects on the go. Back in August, the teaser trailer for Stephen's latest detective drama, Bodies, was released by Netflix. Based on the 2015 graphic novel of the same name, the series is set across three different timelines.

The official synopsis reads: "Four detectives. Four timelines. One body. Based on the mind-bending graphic novel by Si Spencer, Bodies is a police procedural with a twist. When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate."

Among Stephen's many projects, the star will also appear in Young Woman and the Sea, an American biographical drama film directed by Joachim Rønning and starring Daisy Ridley. Currently, the flick is in the post-production stage.

Additionally, the Code 404 actor spent the first half of 2023 filming Blitz, an upcoming historical drama fronted by Saoirse Ronan. And Stephen's also been working on the TV adaptation of his critically-acclaimed Indie film, Boiling Point, for the BBC. Talk about a busy schedule!