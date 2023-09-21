Welcome to Wrexham fans in tears over emotional episode

Welcome to Wrexham's latest episode has left fans in tears, following a closer look at the relationship between footballer Paul Mullin, 28, and his son, Albi, has received an autism diagnos. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, several viewers commended the docuseries for spreading awareness of autism.

"@VancityReynolds @RMcElhenney @PMullin7 thank you so much for the autism episode of Welcome to Wrexham. My son is autistic too. It meant a lot to me and my husband. We were both sobbing by the end," tweeted one.

"Welcome to Wrexham season 2 ep2 was so beautiful. I cried. As a sister and a younger carer to someone on the spectrum, the love is so real. Autism IS a superpower @WrexhamFX thank you," added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "S2 E2 of welcome to Wrexham, having an autistic granddaughter it was amazing to see them highlighting autism which will hopefully help educate more people worldwide, well done @RMcElhenney @VancityReynolds @PMullin7 and @Wrexham_AFC. Class act."

As well as documenting the relationship between Paul and Albi in episode two, fans were also introduced to Wrexham supporter Millie Tapping, who is autistic. "[Paul] Mullin has been amazing. He gives me time to talk and just understands that I look up to him," Millie explained ahead of the episode's premiere. Millie has met the Wrexham players several times, and the club's co-owner Ryan Reynolds also follows her on social media.

When did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy Wrexham AFC? RR McReynolds LLC – the joint corporation owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – first bought Wrexham AFC for $2.5 million with approval from the Supporters' Trust members in 2020. Their joint ownership of the Welsh Association Football Club has brought increased international attention to the region's sporting leagues. Known as the oldest club in Wales, Wrexham AFC is also the the third-oldest professional association football in the world.

Speaking about the positive impact that Wrexham Football Club has had on her life, in the episode Millie explained that she's proud to sit in the 'Quiet Zone' during matches. Equipped with a designated quiet entrance at gate 12 on the Mold Road, the team's stadium is specially designed to accomodate autistic fans.

Providing a number of benefits, the quiet zone allows autistic supporters to use the waitress service to take food or drink orders pitchside without having to enter a busy concourse. Additionally, there are stewards designated to the area to chat and support the people sitting there, plus ear defenders, and dedicated toilets with a quiet sensory hub.

While only three episodes of the second season have debuted so far, each and every one of them has received high praise. The first series, which premiered in 2022, was equally successful, and scored two Critics' Choice Television Awards, plus six Primetime Emmy Award nominations.