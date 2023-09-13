Welcome to Wrexham fans have same complaint about season two – details

The boys are back in town! Returning for a second series of Welcome to Wrexham, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have documented another season with their beloved Wrexham Football Club.

Following the show's highly-anticipated release, fans have been racing to watch the latest instalment on Disney+, but there's a catch. While all eighteen episodes of season one were available to watch from the get-go, Disney+ has made some changes this time round, meaning that episodes will air weekly instead.

Sparking an outcry from fans, many have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their frustrations. "Disney+ what do you mean I can only watch 1 episode of Welcome to Wrexham a week!? What do you mean???" wrote one.

© Instagram Fans were left disappointed after discovering that episodes will be released weekly

"I'm not a fan of having to wait a week for another episode of Welcome to Wrexham," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Welcome to Wrexham season 2. One episode a week though, Really? The point of streaming sites like @DisneyPlus is to binge watch. #WelcomeToWrexham."

While the new schedule has become a common complaint, season two has also received glowing reviews from fans, with several raving about episode one on X.

"Great first episode of Welcome to Wrexham season 2. Love the show, it's so well done," tweeted a viewer. "Glad that Welcome to Wrexham is back. I definitely missed this show and the feels it brings. #WrexhamFX @VancityReynolds @RMcElhenney," agreed a second.

© Getty Images Welcome to Wrexham season two has already received glowing reviews

"Superb 1st episode of Welcome to Wrexham. Already watched it twice. Love the team, the town & Rob-Ryan," penned a third.

The show's official synopsis teases: "Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds run Wrexham Football Club as they try to create an underdog story that the world can root for From Hollywood to Wales, the docuseries tracks their crash course in ownership and the interwoven fates of a team and a town."

It was in 2020 that RR McReynolds LLC – the joint corporation owned by Ryan and Rob – first bought Wrexham AFC for $2.5 million with approval from the Supporters' Trust members.

Their ownership of the Welsh Association Football Club has not only brought increased international attention to the region's sporting leagues, but also to celeb-oriented sporting team ownership in general.

© Getty Images Rob and Ryan bought Wrexham A.F.C. in 2020

In the three years since, the team has increased attendance by more than double, and in April 2023, after a thrilling 3-1 win against Boreham Wood, the team were promoted to League Two after winning the National League trophy.