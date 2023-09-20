Ryan Reynolds declares what his kids with Blake Lively won't be getting at school in spicy video

The Deadpool actor and his Gossip Girl star wife are parents of four

As summer comes to an end, and fall makes its official debut, one celebrity not in the mood to embrace the new trends of the season was Ryan Reynolds.

The Canadian actor, 46, took to his Instagram to share a new promotional clip for his brand Aviation Gin, offering a substitute for pumpkin spice – a Negroni.

"It's nearly fall, which means the entire universe will once again be losing its mind…for pumpkin spice," he said. "Well not at Aviation. Not on my watch. Let's make a Negroni." Watch the hysterical clip below…

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds shares spicy take on fall trends

He then takes viewers through the process of making the drink, before saying: "Now take a pumpkin spice cinnamon stick and shove it right up [expletive]."

Ryan then leans into a more intense anger, asking viewers to "ponder" why for a few months a year they "lose [expletive] their mind over pumpkin spice."

He gets even spicier with his take, even throwing in a reference to his four children with Blake Lively, saying: "I'm not sending my kids off to school with a [expletive] cumin yogurt in their lun–"

© Getty Images The actor made a subtle nod to his four children

At this point, the video gets cut with a mock sign for "technical difficulties," and ends with a comedic beat in which Ryan declares: "It's Negroni week."

However, it unexpectedly keeps going, because the Deadpool star and Aviation Gin owner returns with a post-credits scene, and calmly apologizes for the entire commercial, citing the many fans of pumpkin spice and its "powerful political lobby."

Fans found the entire clip comedy gold, and so did quite a few celebrities, with My Big Fat Greek Wedding creator and star Nia Vardalos commenting: "I was sent to school with cumin yogurt and wrote 3 movies about it."

© Instagram Ryan shares his four children with wife Blake Lively

Dave Bautista simply dropped a few laughing emojis, while Jason Momoa called the commercial "Genius" with some heart emojis.

A fan commented: "I just woke up and Ryan Reynolds threw a cinnamon stick at me," and another said: "This guy can advertise anything and make it look class!!" and a third even wrote: "We stand with you in your noble crusade against the scourge that is pumpkin spice."

© Instagram The star won't shy away from poking fun at his family or even his wife

The actor prefers keeping his children out of the spotlight, although will not shy away from occasionally referencing them when the time calls for it.

Back in June, he threw in a nod to them when announcing that his production company, Maximum Effort, was making good on its deal with subscription streaming service Fubo TV with a new show called Bedtime Stories with Ryan.

While bemoaning the fact that he had to read different stories to each of his kids, he also said when sharing the news: "The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child. I can't wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories."

